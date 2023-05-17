VW plans austerity program for its core brand

With “more efficiency and synergies”, Volkswagen brand boss Thomas Schäfer wants to increase VW’s return on sales to 6.5 percent. This comes from an internal letter. According to a report, the model range is also under scrutiny.

DGermany largest automaker Volkswagen is planning a savings program for its core brand. “We see that our brand – despite all its strengths – is not yet economically solid enough,” says an internal letter from VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer to the employees, which was available to the dpa and AFP news agencies on Wednesday evening.

Schäfer therefore wants to start in production. “We don’t align our works to brands, but to platforms. This then determines which models are produced there. Not the other way around,” he announced. That alone will bring billions in savings in the coming years in the so-called volume brand group, which also includes Skoda, Seat and the small VW commercial vehicles.

In the first quarter, the Core brand of the Wolfsburg car group only achieved a return on sales of 3 percent – of 100 euros in sales only 3 euros remained in day-to-day operating profit. “We simply cannot afford important investments in the future,” said Schäfer. “In order to be really crisis-proof, we need a sustainable return on sales of 6.5 percent.” That’s why start VW now a program for more efficiency and cost savings.

VW’s electric car plans Cheaper than 25,000 euros

In the “Handelsblatt” it said, Volkswagen am aiming for an improvement in earnings of at least 3 billion euros a year. The newspaper reports, citing business circles, that the program is explicitly not about job cuts. However, the number of jobs should ultimately fall, also because e-cars are less complex to build than combustion engines, the newspaper writes. According to this, however, this would be regulated via partial retirement and the non-refilling of positions.

Schäfer said in the internal letter to the workforce that it was still too early to give details. The employees should be informed together with the works council about concrete steps. A company spokesman declined to comment on the report. The “Handelsblatt” states that the group wants to present the first key data of the conversion to its investors at a conference on June 21st.

