VW vs. Tesla: New battery cell should make e-cars much cheaper

Volkswagen has achieved a technical breakthrough in the development of the battery cell. The innovation makes the cell up to 50 percent cheaper and the e-car cheaper overall, say the Wolfsburg-based company. This means that VW is catching up in the price war with Tesla.

Volkswagen production director Thomas Schmall announced a small revolution in Berlin at the end of last week. The Wolfsburg-based company has managed to produce battery cells with a dry coating. According to Schmall, what sounds technical is a decisive step in the competition with the global car competition.

The reason: The already dry paste on the battery cell would eliminate the time-consuming drying process, which is particularly energy-intensive and therefore very expensive. In the future, Schmall announced that battery cells would be up to 50 percent cheaper. And the electric car will be several hundred euros cheaper as a result.

In addition, there are 15 percent savings in space in the battery factories of VW, which the car manufacturer can use differently in the future. Not to mention the toxic solvent that would also be eliminated.

So far, Volkswagen has been in research mode with the dry cell. Most recently, “an important milestone in the maturity of the technology” has been reached, says Sebastian Wolf, Board Member for the operative business of Powerco, Volkswagen’s battery unit. “We can now say with certainty that we will get the process industrialized.” It should be ready by the beginning of 2027 at the latest.

Elon Musk also announced in 2020 that he would be working on the dry cell. Unlike Volkswagen, the Tesla boss announced that he would make the electric car several thousand euros cheaper. How far Tesla has progressed with the dry cell is not known, but the US automaker is in a price war with Volkswagen. The dry cell could be an important milestone in this debate for years to come.

