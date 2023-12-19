Wage round 2024 – Wages will rise in step with inflation next year – News

Contents

After most of the wage negotiations have been concluded, the trade union umbrella organization Travail Suisse is satisfied. But he warns: The purchasing power of employees remains under pressure.

Prices in Switzerland have risen in recent years. Although inflation was significantly lower than in many surrounding countries, people’s purchasing power still suffered, says Thomas Bauer, head of economic policy at Travail Suisse: “This has far-reaching consequences for employees. You have less money in your wallet. That’s why we’re talking about a purchasing power crisis.”

There is a fundamental rule: wages must rise with prices.

The reason for this deterioration is, on the one hand, inflation. In addition, many employers have not raised their employees’ wages enough to compensate for inflation over the past three years. This shouldn’t happen, according to the trade union umbrella organization:

“There is a fundamental rule: wages must rise with prices. So that wages do not decline and employees can buy at least the same amount.”

That’s why we’re happy that real wage increases have been negotiated for 2024 in most industries with collective employment agreements.

Employers benefit from inflation compensation

Simon Wey, chief economist at the employers’ association, is also satisfied. He says that it is also important for employers that inflation is compensated for: “Many companies are also dependent on the purchasing power of consumers being high so that they are willing to buy and purchase products.”

An automatic compensation process would also mean an automatic process in the event of negative inflation.

However, the employers’ association is against wages being automatically adjusted to inflation, as the unions are demanding. And the way it often used to be.

Because: “Times have changed. We have had crisis after crisis in recent years. It must also be emphasized that automatic compensation would also mean automatic adjustment in the event of negative inflation. Unions and employees don’t want that.”

Real wages should rise

The trade union umbrella organization Travail Suisse is not only calling for inflation compensation in the future, but also for real wages to be further increased, as Thomas Bauer says: “Real wages should increase with productivity. If a company earns more, employees should also receive their fair share. Otherwise we will simply have a redistribution between employers and employees.”

The employers’ association fundamentally agrees with this mechanism. But Simon Wey says: The margins of many companies are currently too low for further wage increases: “There is enough to compensate for inflation. But there is not enough to meet the five percent wage increases that the unions demanded in the middle of the year.

Jan Egbert-Sturm, director of the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich, also urges caution. He says the economy is weakening at the moment and the prospects for many companies are not rosy: “In the industrial sector, things are not going quite as smoothly as we would like. The international economy is weak. This is then also reflected in the Swiss economy. “You notice that it’s more difficult for companies.”

Legend: When the global economy weakens, it also shows in Switzerland. Keystone/Christian Beutler

At the same time, the cost of living is likely to rise again next year. In addition to the general price level, health insurance premiums are also rising significantly. The discussion about wages will certainly continue.