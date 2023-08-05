Wage Slowdown and Geopolitical Concerns Cause Wall Street Indices to Fall at Week’s End

Title: Wall Street Indices End the Week Lower as US Jobs Report Reveals Job Market Slowdown

Introduction:

On Friday, Wall Street’s three main indices closed in the red, as investors reacted to a jobs report indicating a slowdown in the US job market in July. The announcement, which also emphasized wage increases, prompted investors to readjust their positions in anticipation of potential surprises on the downside. Geopolitical concerns and ongoing issues with Ukraine and China further contributed to the negative sentiment.

Content:

The Labor Department’s data revealed an increase of 187,000 jobs in nonfarm payrolls last month. However, this figure was lower than the revised 185,000 jobs added in June, down from the previously reported 209,000. Although average hourly earnings remained at 0.4%, unchanged from the previous month, the slight increase raised concerns about potential interest rate hikes before the end of 2023, particularly as year-on-year wage growth stood at 4.4%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield experienced a decline following the jobs data release, though it remained above 4%. This drop partially boosted mega-cap stocks, where some investors sought refuge.

According to preliminary closing data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 148.69 points, or 0.42%, at 35,073.53. Likewise, the S&P 500 lost 23.28 points, or 0.52%, ending at 4,478.61 units. The Nasdaq Composite fell 50.48 points, or 0.36%, to 13,909.24. These weekly declines in the S&P and Nasdaq were the most significant since mid-March.

In terms of individual stocks, Amazon provided some support to the S&P 500 after revealing an optimistic outlook for the third quarter. On the other hand, Apple’s shares fell as the company forecasted a continued sales decline. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Snowflake shares experienced gains following Amazon’s cloud business segment beating sales estimates.

Conclusion:

Wall Street ended the week on a downtrend, primarily driven by disappointing US jobs data that indicated a slowdown in the job market. As investors readjusted their positions and weighed ongoing geopolitical concerns, the three main indices closed lower. However, certain companies, like Amazon, provided some relief with positive outlooks, while others, such as Apple, faced setbacks with projections of ongoing sales declines.

