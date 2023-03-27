Lose billions and still pay millions in bonuses to top managers. Credit Suisse also offers this image and causes trouble. It is often argued that the best cannot be obtained without bonuses. The theories from the 1980s on “Homo oeconomicus” have long since been refuted, says Professor Antoinette Weibel at the University of St. Gallen (HSG).

Antoinette Weibel Professor of Human Resource Management

Antoinette Weibel is a Swiss trust and organization researcher and Professor of Human Resource Management at the University of St. Gallen.

SRF News: Is there a connection between the remuneration of top managers and the performance of a company?

Antoinette Weibel: All available meta-studies still show that there is no effect of the amount or type of CEO remuneration on the company’s performance. No study can prove that this is why the smartest, most ethical and most cooperative people want to come into a company.

But the idea would be that managers get more if they run a company successfully. Why isn’t this working?

In general, we can show that bonuses do not increase performance, in fact the opposite is the case – at every level. In addition, many studies show that bonuses bring a lot of problems into the house, as the case of CS nicely proves.

What are these problems?

It is now undisputed that massive false incentives are being set. Bonuses only reward what can be measured. But what is most important is often not measurable. For example, it is known that too many operations are carried out by the surgeon without sufficient justification if bonuses are used too heavily. The same applies to risk takers in the banks.

Legend: Are the best managers really only available with high variable remuneration? In any case, this has not been proven by any studies, as expert Antoinette Weibel from the University of St. Gallen emphasizes.

Second, bonuses sometimes even encourage unethical behavior, as the CS shows. Especially when the pressure is relatively high otherwise. This leads to exhaustion, and those who are exhausted are taking too many risks. Bonuses also crowd out practical wisdom and inner motivation.

Bonuses attract mercenaries who will leave for money.

If you only look at the money, you forget the other qualities of the job. Fourth, bonuses attract mercenaries who will leave for money. Most of the time they still stretch their elbows excessively and poison the climate.

Are there banks that do not pay out bonuses?

There are and they work quite well. For example, the ING, which was stopped by the Netherlands to refrain from such bonus practices. Svenska Handelsbanken in Sweden has never worked with bonuses and has a relatively egalitarian wage system. By the way: CS, Bankverein and others used to work without bonuses. That only came with the acquisition of Credit Suisse First Boston and investment banks.

Why are you holding on to the bonuses?

Because at the moment the biggest beneficiaries are on the executive floors. «Fat cats», which happily feast on the feeding bowl, which is not easy to control. Because it is difficult to define what they should earn because the performance there is not measurable.

In addition, there are false theories from the 1980s that assume the «Homo oeconomicus», a person who does not enjoy work. Who only works when he gets money or out of fear of punishment. We now know that this is wrong. But such theories persist in companies. With a bit of training one should know that this is outdated and leads to the wrong thing.

Could bonuses be tied to other conditions?

They’ve been trying to do that for 20 years, with new indicators all the time. But if you can’t measure what’s important, the wrong incentives are only postponed. Actually, you can only advise against bonuses, otherwise you will stay in the same hamster wheel forever.

The conversation was conducted by Simone Hulliger.