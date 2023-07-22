Wages just over 4 euros per hour. The Civis Spa company condemned. The case

Rifondazione Comunista: “Proposed law for the minimum wage even in the indicated figure of 10 euros and even more in the choice of anchoring it fully and automatically to inflation”

“The reasons for the sentence that condemned the company Citizen Spa, in the case brought by Adl Cobas, for wages just over 4 euros per hour represent a fact of great importance for the protection of work. Let’s see some aspects of it “, he writes in a note Rifondazione Comunista.

“First, they strongly reinforce the tendency of jurisprudence to boldly assume the constitution, in particular article 36as an essential reference for judging the adequacy of wages and establishes their primacy also with respect to national contracts.

Thus the right to proportionate and sufficient remuneration becomes an inalienable right of the person who works.

It refutes the established practice of assuming i collective agreements as a yardstick in itself sufficient to justify the adequacy of wages, also showing with a wealth of data how over time contracts have not been able to protect them against inflation and economic policies based on wage compression.

The relative poverty threshold is taken as a reference as a minimum to guarantee a dignified life and it is established that “where the remuneration envisaged in the individual or collective employment contract is lower than this minimum threshold, the contractual clause is void”.

A very important fact is the assumption of the basic wage as a criterion for defining the remuneration sufficient to guarantee a dignified life and the hope that introduced a minimum wage that guarantees it.

The judge’s arguments confirm the correctness and necessity of our proposed minimum wage law even in the indicated amount of 10 euro and even more in choosing to fully and automatically anchor it to inflation.

All this will help to give greater strength to ours signature campaign which is developing with banquets and initiatives in all the cities of Italy and which yesterday was strengthened in an important way with the establishment of a support committee promoted by personalities from the academic, cultural and entertainment world and by union and political forces reported in the attached appeal “.

Antonello Patta, national labor manager

Paolo Benvegnù, regional secretary of Veneto

Communist Refoundation Party / European Left

