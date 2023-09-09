Wages, shortage of skilled workers, CS – Missing in the election campaign: the economy – News

Contents

There are plenty of economic issues that concern voters. But the parties hardly take them up.

It has been clear since August 31st: Credit Suisse will disappear into UBS. This will result in the loss of thousands, possibly tens of thousands of jobs. Anger, fear, nostalgia – there would be a lot of emotions to pick up. Nevertheless, the unprecedented earthquake in the Swiss financial center has so far played little role in the election campaign. Neither party has taken ownership of the issue.

Many people no longer think: If it’s good for the economy, it’s also good for us.

Economic topics are generally underrepresented this year. Michael Hermann, managing director of the Sotomo survey institute, explains what has changed: “Since the banking crisis, since the Swissair grounding, since the high salaries of managers, things have become more difficult. Many people no longer simply think straight away: If it’s good for the economy, it’s also good for us.”

Purchasing power and health insurance premiums

Vania Alleva, president of the Unia union, criticizes the lack of economic topics. “We notice that civil and right-wing parties prefer to scapegoat and thus distract from the actual discussion of the problem,” she says on the “Eco Talk” program. “It’s not just the case during the election campaign, we’ve seen it more and more in recent years.”

In her opinion, the focus should be much more on people’s concerns: for example, declining purchasing power and rising health insurance premiums. “We are independent of parties,” says Alleva, and they didn’t campaign either. Nevertheless, the trade union federation is mobilizing with SP and the Greens, among others, for a so-called “purchasing power demo” on September 16th.

Business associations campaign

Monika Rühl agrees with the fact that economic issues are being ignored in the current election campaign. But when asked which parties have solutions, she prefers to point to her own election campaign. She is managing director of the business association Economiesuisse.

She started a campaign last autumn together with the trade association, the employers’ association and the farmers’ association. Monika Rühl explains: “We want to make people aware of what the economy and agriculture do for everyone in this country. For stability, retirement provision, training.” Their message: If people wanted to continue to have this, they would have to vote civilly.

The political sympathies are, unsurprisingly, opposite. But the large associations are still giving economic issues a stage six weeks before the elections.

