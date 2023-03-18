Ukrainian war, Crosetti threatened: the 007 alarm

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto ends up in Wagner’s sights: the Russia would put a size from 15 million of dollars on him: this is the report reached the top levels of the government by Italian intelligence, reported this morning by Il Foglio. “The alarm, writes the newspaper, came last week, therefore before the scuffle over migrants led Prigozhin to offend on his channel Telegram Crosetti. At the origin of the concerns of the Italian services there would seem to be the outbursts of anger against the Italians by Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, for months now at the forefront of Russian ultra-nationalist and militaristic propaganda”.

According to the Italian intelligence sector, he writes again The paper “there would be a well-defined supply chain, in the order transmission chain that gives Mosca could lead to Rome. There Wagner has at least two cells in Europe: one in the BALKANS, which moves between Serbia and Albania; the other in the Baltics, based in Estonia. Two handfuls of a few dozen soldiers, from which a patrol could be detached with the aim of carrying out targeted actions in Italy”.

“Services from other countries, such as Poland or France, on the other hand signaled similar fears. But the inclusion of a member of a government of the country of G7 among the declared objectives of a brigade in the Kremlin’s pay is, evidently, something that marks an increase in the level of risk”.

