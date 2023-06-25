Wagner, stop the revolt and freeze with Moscow: this is how Prigozhin bares Putin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

Prigozhin’s revolt and Putin’s future: the advance fruit of pure ruthlessness or a strategic plan? Analyses

The quiet after the storm. Not even time to pronounce the word “civil war” that the leader of the paramilitary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin agreed to halt the march of his mercenaries on Mosca. The Belarusian leader acted as mediator Alexander Lukashenko that according to what was written by the press agency Tass would have identified an “acceptable solution” to resolve the situation, giving “security guarantees” to the fighters of the Wagner group.

