At 14:00 on September 1st, the 5th World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) with the theme of “Intelligent Change the Future” • Tencent “Intelligent Change the Future” Forum was held at Shanghai West Bund Art Center.





This forum is guided by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, the Xuhui District Government and the Office of the Organizing Committee of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, co-hosted by Tencent East China Headquarters, Tencent Youtu Lab and Tencent WeTest, and supported by Shanghai West Bank Development (Group) Co., Ltd. , invited the leaders of the Shanghai Municipal Government, representatives of scientific research experts from various industries around the world, representatives of enterprises and institutions, well-known scholars and representatives of institutions to discuss the application trend and future development of the new path of industrial digital transformation in the context of the era of digital economy globalization.

Advance in science and technology, and jointly build an industrial ecology that integrates data and reality

At the forum, the Global Internet Innovation Technology Committee, led by Tencent and guided by the Shanghai Software Evaluation Center under the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, was officially announced. Meng Yan, General Manager of Shanghai Software Evaluation Center, Li Ruxin, Deputy Director of Shanghai Economic Information Center, Jing Yanqing, General Manager of Quality Management Department of Tencent Interactive Entertainment, and Chairman of Tencent Quality Management Channel, Wei Xuefeng, Senior Testing Technical Director of Tencent Interactive Entertainment, Distinguished Professor of Tongji University Zhu Shaomin, Tencent Interactive Entertainment senior virtual portrait design expert Max Duran, Tencent WeTest director Gong Ningning, and Shanghai Junyu Management Consulting Co., Ltd. chief consultant Ren Liang jointly launched the release ceremony.





Meng Yan, general manager of Shanghai Software Evaluation Center, mentioned in her speech that in order to meet the needs of digital transformation and innovation and the high-quality development of the Internet industry, the establishment of the Global Internet Innovation Technology Committee aims to promote the integration of technology and industry through continuous technological innovation. Create high-standard quality specifications, and then promote the prosperity and development of the global industrial Internet.





Meng Yan also mentioned that in the preparatory work of the committee, experts in Tencent Interactive Entertainment‘s quality and software technology fields not only deeply cultivated technological innovation in the game and pan-entertainment industries, but also have unique insights into the new formats of the Internet industry and the transformation of the digital industry. opinion. It is hoped that the establishment of the Global Internet Innovation Technology Committee will become the starting point for promoting the “intelligent change of the future” and a bridge to connect the “intelligent change of the world“, and to welcome new opportunities shared by the global industry and the digital age together with partners from all walks of life.

Synergistic progress to effectively promote digital transformation and upgrading

In the guest speech session, Jing Yanqing, general manager of Tencent Pioneer, director of the National Radio and Television Administration Laboratory for High-tech Video Interactive Scene Innovation, general manager of Tencent Interactive Entertainment Quality Management Department, and chairman of Tencent’s quality management channel, was invited to give a speech and be interviewed by the media.





In the interview, Jing Yanqing mentioned that the current global compound annual growth rate of the artificial intelligence market is about 22%. The development and application of artificial intelligence technology will help Tencent’s game quality management, the coordinated development of emerging industries, as well as Tencent WeTest as the representative. The implementation of intelligent and digital technology innovations and projects in the testing industry will play a more active role in promoting them.

At present, Tencent WeTest provides high-quality software product testing services to tens of thousands of customers in government affairs, people’s livelihood, finance, retail, manufacturing and other industries. In the future, under the collaborative guidance of the Global Internet Innovation Technology Committee, Tencent will also work with more industry experts and think-tank teams to find solutions for new application scenarios, become a “digital assistant” for the transformation and upgrading of various industries, and promote cloud interactive digital scenarios. Innovative applications, help the healthy development of the industrial ecology, and jointly build an open, innovative and secure digital ecology.

Transformation practice to help “industrial intelligence change” with global quality

Subsequently, Gong Ningning, director of Tencent WeTest, introduced the current achievements and globalization development process of Tencent WeTest with the theme of “Building a Global Quality Road”.





Gong Ningning said that relying on the cornerstone of nearly one million users and rich experience in software testing services, WeTest has opened software testing services to the world. Through the deep cultivation of international quality assurance systems in different countries and regions, the team has built a global operation service team integrating “production, research and sales”.

At the same time, WeTest is also actively building product quality on a global scale to enhance its internationalization capabilities. As of 2022, WeTest has successively obtained three ISO international authoritative certifications, CMMI Level 3 and TMMi Level 3 qualification certificates, and has reached a leading international level in the corresponding quality and safety management practices, building competitiveness for global customers.

As a one-stop quality cloud platform officially produced by Tencent Interactive Entertainment, WeTest was officially opened to the public in 2015. In June this year, Tencent WeTest was fully upgraded to a quality cloud platform. It has innovatively developed more than 25 tools and obtained more than 70 valid patented technologies.

At present, WeTest’s service capability nodes have covered 140 countries and regions around the world, serving nearly one million users and tens of thousands of enterprise customers. Provide developers and enterprise customers around the world with cloud mobile phones, compatibility testing, performance testing, security testing, functional testing and other testing products and services, and continue to explore the possibility of global quality construction.

The transformation and upgrading from the industrial economy era to the digital economy era is inseparable from the application of industrial digitization and digital industrialization in all walks of life. This is the only way for the new world industry and economy to be reshaped. In the future, Tencent WeTest will always adhere to Tencent’s mission and vision of “user-oriented, technology for good”, and contribute to the construction of the global quality assurance system and the accelerated development of industrial intelligent changes.

With the integration of data and reality, the future of intelligent change will certainly be promising.



