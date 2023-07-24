Home » Waiting for two years for INPS to redeem contributions: how can I speed up my retirement?
Business

Waiting for two years for INPS to redeem contributions: how can I speed up my retirement?

by admin
Waiting for two years for INPS to redeem contributions: how can I speed up my retirement?

Dear reader,

may solicit the INPS headquarters in the processing of the file, possibly by certified e-mail, also with the support of a patronage or other authorized intermediary. It should be noted that for access to early retirement reserved for early workers it is necessary to present a prior application for certification of the requisites by 30 November of the retirement year at the latest and only in the event of a positive outcome (following verification of the relative financial coverage) can the application for early retirement for early workers be submitted, specifying that it awaits the processing of the redemption of the leave period for assistance.

See also  Fope: net revenues over 62 million in 2022, +54.2% on an annual basis

You may also like

AI Newsletter Reports Positive Performance in U.S. Stock...

Salary: This is where IT professionals earn the...

Elon Musk Reclaims Title as World’s Richest Person...

Resolution 9 of 10/07/2023 – Establishment of the...

Country Garden’s July 2026 US Dollar Bond Hits...

Social chain insolvent: That’s where the “lions” Kofler...

Maxi plan of the Chinese government for the...

Parties – Rhein insists on firewall against the...

Zaki new leader of the left? “Heroes” are...

Promoting Financial Literacy and Security: Police and Banks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy