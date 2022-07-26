American retail giant Wal-Mart announced that it has cut its quarterly and full-year 2022 earnings guidance due to the negative consequences of inflation, which is causing consumers to spend more on necessities such as food. for other products such as clothing and electronics.

This transition in the choice of goods to buy has resulted in an increase in inventory, which has forced Wal-Mart to significantly devalue items that customers are not currently purchasing.

Wal-Mart’s announcement had immediate consequences for the stock, which slipped 8% in afterhours trading, also putting pressure on stocks from other retailers, such as Target and e-commerce giant Amazon.

Wal-Mart announced that it now expects earnings per share to fall between 8% and 9% and 11% and 13% for the second quarter and full year, respectively.

He previously stated that he estimates a trend in eps between flat and slight upside for the second quarter and a 1% decline for the full year.

WMT stock sinks nearly -10% in Wall Street afterhours.