Walgreens to Close 150 Stores in the US and 300 Locations in the UK

Walgreens to Close 150 Stores in the United States and 300 in the United Kingdom

Walgreens, the popular pharmacy chain, has announced its plans to close approximately 150 stores in the United States and 300 more locations in the United Kingdom. The decision comes as the company reported a decline in income compared to the same quarter last year and cited subdued consumer spending and decreased demand for Covid vaccines as contributing factors.

James Keho, the chief financial officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, made the announcement during the company’s earnings call this week. The pharmacy chain revealed that it earned revenue of $118 million and 14 cents per share, a significant decrease from last year’s $289 million and 33 cents per share.

To combat the challenging economic environment, Walgreens aims to increase its cost savings to $4.1 billion. Rosalind Brewer, the CEO of Walgreens, emphasized the company’s determination to optimize profitability in its US healthcare segment. Walgreens plans to save approximately $3.3 billion by the end of 2023, with expense reductions of at least $800 million in 2024. The closure of branches is part of their cost-cutting strategy.

Currently, Walgreens operates around 9,000 stores in the United States, and it intends to close 150 of them by the end of the next fiscal year. In addition to store closures, the company has already reduced its office workforce by 10%, resulting in the elimination of 500 jobs. Walgreens also highlighted its focus on technology and its plans to build the “pharmacy of the future” as further measures to increase savings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies to make tough decisions and adopt cost-cutting measures. Walgreens’ move to close stores and reduce expenses aligns with this trend. The company aims to navigate the challenging economic landscape while also prioritizing its long-term profitability goals.

Sources: CNN, Walgreens

