Historic recovery for Wall Street which, after having capitulated at the beginning of the session by discounting the US inflation data relating to the consumer price index, marked a strong rally.

The S&P 500 index particularly fluctuated during yesterday’s session within the broadest trading range since March 2020, while the Dow Jones rebounded more than 1,300 points from the intraday lows tested in the previous hours.

Wall Street’s staggering recovery was the fifth strongest in the history of the S&P 500 and the fourth most sustained for the Nasdaq, according to SentimenTrader data reported by CNBC.

The Dow Jones thus closed in a rally of 827.87 points (+ 2.83%), at 30,038.72 points, after having slipped by more than 500 points during trading; the S&P 500 jumped 2.60% to 3,669.91, breaking a six-session negative streak, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.23% to 10,649.15.

Adam Sarhan, founder and CEO of 50 Park Investments, explained the comeback with the fact that Wall Street was in an oversold condition.

“After the sharp decline (of the previous sessions), he explained, it is normal for the market to go down, move up, test a new high, and then go down again.”

In his opinion, the trend on the US stock market was the result of a combination of short-covering operations and the entry of value investors.

That said, according to Sarhan, Wall Street’s historical recovery does not change the fact that the US stock market is going through a bear market phase.

The initial sell-offs that hit the indices were triggered by the publication, before the start of the session, of the CPI consumer price index for the month of September.

The acceleration of year-on-year core inflation, in particular, has led markets to fear new anti-inflation rate hikes from Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve.

After the release of the inflation data, the markets have in fact priced the arrival of a fourth monetary tightening by the Fed of 75 basis points, in the next meeting on 1-2 November, with a probability of 98%. The probability of a fifth consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points also increased to 62%.

Traders are now betting on a round of monetary tightening from Powell & Co that will bring rates to close to 5% before the central bank ends the hikes in the spring of 2023. Expectations are on fed funds rates up to 4.9% by next April, compared to 4.65% priced the day before yesterday.

Returning to the data, in September the US consumer price index rose on a monthly basis by 0.4%, double compared to expectations, accelerating the pace compared to the previous + 0.1%. The core component – net of the prices of energy and food goods – jumped by 0.6% on a monthly basis, over the estimated + 0.5% and as in September.

On an annual basis, inflation measured by the CPI index jumped by 8.2%, slowing the pace compared to the 8.5% growth of the previous month, but climbing at a rate higher than the expected + 8.1%.

Core inflation also accelerated its pace, from + 6.3% in August to + 6.5%, in line with expectations. It is the 28th consecutive month that the core CPI index has risen, now reaching a record since August 1982.