Wall Street up after the release of the US employment report for August. After 16 Italian time, the Dow Jones rises by over 200 points (+ 0.63%), to 31,862 points; the S&P 500 advanced 0.80% to 3,998, while the Nasdaq jumped 0.70%, to 11,867 points.

The figure burns the expectations of a Fed that is too aggressive on rates, confirming the decisive slowdown in the growth of payrolls in the States. In August, the US economy created 315,000 new jobs, better than the 300,000 increase expected by analysts’ consensus. Analysts at Dow Jones had instead expected a slightly higher increase, equal to +318,000 points.

The slowdown in payroll growth is evident, considering that 526,000 new jobs were created in July. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in August against a labor force participation rate that rose to 62.4% from 62.1% prior to and to 63.4% prior to the period of the pandemic. Average hourly wages, a parameter for monitoring the inflation trend, rose on an annual basis by 5.2%, less than the + 5.3% expected and after the previous + 5.2%.

According to what was reported by Cnbc Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, defined the US employment report as a “Goldilocks” report. Of course, we cannot speak of Goldilocks in the strict sense.

By Goldilocks economy we mean that economy that is not overheated to the point of triggering higher-than-expected inflation, and that is not cold to the point of triggering a recession. The term therefore refers to an economy that is in its optimal state, characterized by full employment and economic stability.

Typically, key elements of a Goldilocks economy are low unemployment, rising asset prices (stocks and real estate prices), low interest rates, fast but steady GDP growth, and low inflation). And these are certainly not the elements that describe the current conditions of the US economy. Rather, the analyst is referring to the fact that the employment report did not reserve major tears, either upward or downward.

The numbers, he pointed out, “are neither too positive nor too negative, but around expectations”.

Precisely for this reason, “there is nothing here that takes the prospect of a monetary tightening by the Fed by 75 basis points off the table. A number that is within expectations does not change anything. What we are seeing is a “relief rally” of the markets. Rally that coincides with the recovery of the US Treasury market and therefore with the drop in rates, after the boom of yesterday’s session.

Yesterday the 2-year Treasury yields rose to

new record since November 2007, in 15 years, spurting up to 3.516%, then reducing the blaze and traveling around 3.5%. According to the findings of the Bespoke Investment Group, 3.516% of the rates is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500.

After the publication of the US employment report, two-year rates, already falling before the announcement, mark a further decline, falling to 3.387%. Dietrofront also for 10 and 30-year Treasury rates, which fell to 3.178% and 3.342% respectively.

The US stock indices are starting to close the week with losses lower than those expected, with the Dow and the S&P 500 preparing to lose just over 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite down 2.5%.

The declines that characterized Wall Street in the week leading up to its conclusion are explained by the fear of a Fed destined to become increasingly hawkish to counter the flare-ups of inflation, at the cost of causing “a certain suffering” to the economy and to the US job market, as the same number one Jerome Powell said in his speech last Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium.

The dose was added yesterday by Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve in Cleveland and a voting member of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, in charge of setting rates.

“My view at the moment is that it will be necessary to bring fed funds rates above 4% by the end of next year to stay at that level,” Mester said, according to excerpts from a speech. reported by the CNBC.

But now the US employment report, which also highlighted an unemployment rate that rose from 3.5% to 3.7%, reduces the speculation of recent days on the super hawk Fed.

This week began the month of September, known to be the worst month of the year for the US stock market.

The CFRA data shows that, since the Second World War, the S&P 500 has lost an average of 0.56% in September; the index ended the month in the red 56% of the time since then, then climbing an average of 0.9% in October.

Also according to the numbers of the CFRA (among the largest independent investment research companies in the world), the S&P 500 also gained 1.4% and 1.6% respectively in November and December.

In all months, the price list has gained an average of 0.7% since 1944; the only negative month other than September was February, with an average decline of -0.2%.

Going back to 2022, the Dow Jones lost 4.1% in August, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reported losses of -4.2% and -4.6% respectively.