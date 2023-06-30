Home » Wall Street, Apple opens at 191.63 dollars: market capitalization exceeded 3,000 billion
Wall Street, Apple opens at 191.63 dollars: market capitalization exceeded 3,000 billion

Shares of Apple opened up more than 1% at $191.63, crossing the $3 trillion market cap mark. The Cupertino company had already succeeded at the beginning of 2022 – the first company in the world to do so – but it has never managed to close above that threshold. Apple had already become the first company to exceed $1 trillion in market capitalization, in August 2018, and to exceed $2 trillion, in August 2020.

Investors, Reuters reports, are betting on the iPhone maker’s ability to grow its revenue even as it explores new markets like virtual reality.

