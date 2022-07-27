Positive Wall Street, on Fed day: today, Wednesday 27 July, the Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell will announce its decision on fed funds rates.

At 15.50 Italian time, the Dow Jones rose by 0.41%, the S&P 500 advanced by 1.14%, the Nasdaq jumped by 2.13%.

The last time the FOMC meeting – the Fed’s monetary policy arm – was held, in mid-June, Powell & Co raised rates by 75 basis points, as the markets bet, to the new range between 1.5% and 1.75%, a record value from the period before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The monetary tightening has been the strongest since 1994, leading some to speak even of Volcker shock, in a context in which the whole world is frightened by inflation and, consequently, by the effects that the rate hikes aimed at facing its surges end up causing a sharp slowdown in the economy, worse still a hard landing and therefore a recession.

In June, US inflation measured by the consumer price index grew by 1.3% on a monthly basis, higher than expected for a monthly rise of + 1.1% and beyond the previous increase in May, equal to + 1%.

The core component, i.e. the one without the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods, increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis, more than the expected + 0.6% and even more than the previous + 0.6%. On an annual basis, inflation flew by 9.1%, to the new all-time record, well above the + 8.6% forecast and the previous + 8.3%.

Core inflation rose 5.9% year on year, at a slower pace than the previous + 6%, but again more than expected. The reaction of some economists, such as those of Nomura, who reacted by announcing that they foresee a monetary tightening of up to +100 basis points.

But Wall Street and global markets are also worried about the risk of recession, for the US and world economy.

The consensus estimates a monetary tightening of 75 basis points:

“With so many variables to consider, we expect the markets to remain volatile after the FOMC meeting – Mark Haefele of UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a note reported by Cnbc – with markets anticipating fed funds rates at 3.3. % by the end of the year, which means that after this week’s meeting, there could be more rate hikes of around 100 basis points by the end of December. But the pace of the squeeze remains uncertain ”.

The positive sentiment that is reflected above all in the good performance of the Nasdaq is supported by the quarterly reports of Big Tech Microsoft and Alphabet.

Waiting for the quarterly reports of other companies, such as Qualcomm, Ford and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), which will announce the financial statements after the end of the trading day.

Before the start of the session, the financial results of the US aerospace giant Boeing were disclosed.

The stock’s performance is solid despite earnings and revenue falling short of expectations. In particular, Boeing’s adjusted loss per share was 37 cents, higher than the consensus expected loss per share of 14 cents. Net income stood at $ 160 million, down 72% yoy, on revenue of $ 16.68 billion, less than an estimated $ 17.57 billion and down 2% yoy.

However, after burning $ 483 million in the second quarter of 2021, Boeing’s operating cash flow was positive at $ 81 million. The giant’s CEO also confirmed that Boeing is in the “final phase” of preparations to return to deliver its 787 Dreamliners aircraft.

On the US Treasury market, 10-year rates drop to 2.765%, while 2-year rates fluctuate higher, flat at 3.057%, confirming the inversion of the US yield curve.

More than 150 companies traded on the S&P 500 have released the accounts relating to the second quarter. Of these, around 70% beat analysts’ expectations, according to data from FactSet.