Wall Street at attention awaiting the publication of the publication of the great market mover who will decide the direction that the markets will take from today onwards.

At around 1.50pm Italian time, Dow Jones futures are down 0.32%, down more than 100 points, Nasdaq futures are down 0.10% and S&P 500 futures are down 0.23%.

The crucial market mover is the US employment report for February, which will indicate the growth of new jobs and the unemployment rate in the United States, and which will be released at 2.30 pm Italian time.

After the boom shock in January, when 517,000 new jobs were created in the United States, economists polled by Dow Jones expect an increase in new jobs in February of 225,000 units.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged compared to January, at 3.4%, therefore the lowest since 1969.

With regard to hourly wages, expectations are for an increase of 0.4% on a monthly basis and 4.8% on an annual basis.

Referring to a stronger-than-expected economy in recent days, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear in his congressional hearing that rates could rise higher than anticipated due to the need to to stop the growth of inflation, which is still too strong.

“The latest macroeconomic data came in stronger than expected, suggesting that the final level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said, adding that the Fed could therefore return to rate hikes. more aggressively than it decided to do in the last meeting, when it announced a monetary tightening of 25 basis points, bringing the cost of money to the range between 4.5% and 4.75%.

“Should the set of data indicate the need to launch a stronger restrictive policy, we would be ready to increase the pace of rate hikes,” said the head of the Federal Reserve.

Today, along with the Fed-rate anxiety, there is also a major headache for Wall Street.

The shock announcement from SVB Financial, whose share plunged by 60% after the Silicon Valley bank announced a capital increase of over 2 billion dollars, sank the US stock indexes in yesterday’s session, aimed at to offset the losses suffered with the sale of a portfolio consisting mainly of US Treasuries.

SVB’s portfolio had an average yield of 1.79%, well below the present value of 10-year Treasury rates, which amounted to around 4%.

The SVB announcement triggered a wave of sell-offs on Wall Street: the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.05%, while the S&P 500 tumbled 1.85%. The Dow Jones plunged 543.54 points, or 1.66%, to fall below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 9.

All three of Wall Street’s major stock indexes are set to end the week with at least a 3% loss.

The SVB stock was attacked by repeated sell-offs, in the wake of investors’ doubts about the ability of Silicon Valley Bank to still be able to provide loans to various customers, among which start-ups active in the hi-tech sector stand out in particular, whose balance sheets among other things, in several cases, they are not in good health. Far from it.

The selling sent SVB stock to its lowest since 2016, wiping out a market capitalization of more than $80 billion, according to Reuters data.

The thud in the bank’s quotations continues in Wall Street’s afterhours trading: Silicon Valley Bank shares plunge by more than 45% after the -60.41% collapse on the eve, which led the shares to capitulate to 106.04 dollars.

The SVB case triggered sells on the financial sector, which yesterday confirmed its worst position in the S&P 500 index, losing 4.1%, thus closing the worst session since 2020.

Attention also remains focused on the US yield curve, after the negative spread between two-year Treasury rates and 10-year rates tested its highest value since 1981, confirming the strongest curve inversion since that year, after the words of Powell.

In Tuesday’s session, two-year US government bond rates jumped to over 5%, to 5.08%, a record high since mid-2007, while ten-year rates returned to above the 4 threshold %, around 3.95%.

At present, 10-year Treasury rates remain below 4%, around 3.823%, while two-year US government bond rates are down to 4.761%.