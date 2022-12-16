The fear of a recession not only made in the USA but throughout the world continues to put Wall Street to attention, after the succession of announcements from various central banks, such as the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England.

Today’s session is also characterized by the day of the “four witches”.

In particular, Goldman Sachs has calculated that 2.6 trillion dollars of index options should expire, the highest amount, “in relation to the size of the stock market, in almost two years”.

Volatility goes hand in hand with negative sentiment in the markets.

The S&P 500 is preparing to finish the week down 1% and has lost 4.5% since the start of December.

At around 3.50 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones dropped more than 200 points (-0.62%), while the S&P 500 fell by 0.60%. The Nasdaq capped the declines by falling 0.15%.

The hawkish coup by central banks, not only by Jerome Powell’s Fed, but also by Christine Lagarde’s ECB, has already sunk the US stock indexes and in general globally yesterday. Today the sells are doing an encore.

Yesterday the Dow Jones tumbled 764.13 points, -2.25%, for its worst one-day performance since September. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49% and 3.23%, respectively.

US stock markets are depressed by the determination of central banks to curb inflation even at the risk of a recession. The uncertainty facing the economy is confirmed by the announcement of Goldman Sachs, the US banking giant.

According to reports on the CNBC website, Goldman Sachs is preparing to lay off up to 8% of its workforce

The cuts, the source said, will affect all divisions of the New York-based bank, and are likely to roll out in January.

At least 4,000 employees are expected to be fired. Goldman Sachs stock falls about 1% on Wall Street.

On the US Treasuries market, the rebound in ten-year rates stands out, rising to 3.522%; by contrast, two-year Treasury rates are almost flat at 4.254%.