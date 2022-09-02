On Wall Street there is great expectation for the publication of the market mover which will be released today at 2.30 pm Italian time: the US employment report for August.

After 1pm Italian time, in pre-market the futures on the Dow Jones and on the S&P 500 travel below parity, while those on the Nasdaq lose 0.27%.

Weak closing of Wall Street yesterday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 145.99 points, + 0.5%, to 31,656.42, the S&P 500 was up 0.3% to 3,966.85, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%. , at 11,785.13.

Watch out for the Nasdaq Composite, which lost ground for the fifth consecutive session for the first time since last February, weighed down by the liquidations on the stocks of the chip makers.

In general, Wall Street is preparing to end the week of trading in negative territory: until yesterday and since the beginning of the week, the S&P 500 has lost 2.24%, the Dow Jones has lost 1.94% and the Nasdaq did worse with a 2.94% decline.

If the bearish trend is confirmed, US equity indices will have suffered three consecutive weeks of falls for the first time since mid-June.

Protagonists on equities and also on the US Treasury market are bets on an even more aggressive Fed on rates: bets that are triggering a surge in two-year US Treasury rates to record values.

For the US employment report for August that will be released today, economists interviewed by Dow Jones predict a growth in new jobs of 318,000 units, compared to that of 528,000 in July, against an unchanged unemployment rate at 3. , 5%.

The focus remains on the two-year US government bond yields, which yesterday tested the new record since November 2007, in 15 years, rocketing up to 3.516%, then reducing the blaze and traveling around 3.5%. According to the Bespoke Investment Group’s figures, 3.516% of rates is more than double the S&P 500 dividend yield. At the moment, two-year rates retrace from their highs, falling to 3.496%.

In any case, the inversion of the US yield curve is more than evidently confirmed: 10-year Treasury rates also jumped in yesterday’s session, collecting a rise of 12 basis points, but at a lower level than that of two-year rates, around 3.257%. Also below the two-year rates were the 30-year rates, which rose up to +11 points, to 3.37%.

Today, ten-year rates fall to 3.258%, while those at 30 years are falling back to 3.369%.

The flare-up in Treasury yields is explained by the Fed’s increasingly hawkish attitude, confirmed by the statements of President Jerome Powell who, last Friday, in his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, reiterated his determination to defuse inflation with new rate hikes, at the cost of causing “some suffering” to the US economy and labor market.

The dose was added yesterday by Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve in Cleveland and a voting member of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, in charge of setting rates.

Mester quashed hopes that the US central bank could return to cut rates next year, after the aggressive hikes planned for this year, which have already begun to halt the surge in inflation.

“My view at the moment is that it will be necessary to bring fed funds rates above 4% by the end of next year to stay at that level,” Mester said, according to excerpts from a speech. reported by the CNBC.

September is known to be the worst month of the year for the US stock market. The CFRA data shows that, since the Second World War, the S&P 500 has lost an average of 0.56% in September; the index ended the month in the red 56% of the time since then, then climbing an average of 0.9% in October.

Also according to the numbers of the CFRA (among the largest independent investment research companies in the world), the S&P 500 also gained 1.4% and 1.6% respectively in November and December.

In all months, the price list has gained an average of 0.7% since 1944; the only negative month other than September was February, with an average decline of -0.2%.

Going back to 2022, the Dow Jones lost 4.1% in August, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reported losses of -4.2% and -4.6% respectively.