Home » Wall Street back from sell-off with fear Fed: great expectations for US employment report. The outlook after ADP shocks
Business

Wall Street back from sell-off with fear Fed: great expectations for US employment report. The outlook after ADP shocks

by admin
Wall Street back from sell-off with fear Fed: great expectations for US employment report. The outlook after ADP shocks

Great trepidation for the publication today of the US employment report for the month of June.

Yesterday, the ‘positive’ shock to the private sector employment report knocked out Wall Street and global equities.

The ADP report found that the US economy created 497,000 new private sector jobs in June, more than double the expected 220,000 payroll growth.

The data has reignited fears of an even more hawkish Fed.

In the last meeting of 13-14 June, the Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell left the rates on US fed funds stationary in the range between 5% and 5.25%.

However, President Powell immediately let it be understood that the one announced was only a pause, to then indicate the need for at least two more monetary tightenings in the battle against rising inflation.

Analysts predict a growth of 240,000 new jobs for the US employment report to be released today, at 2.30 pm Italian time, compared to the increase of 339,000 in May.

The Dow industrial average fell 365.94 points or -1.07% to 33,922.73 points on Wall Street yesterday. In the intraday lows, the Dow Jones lost more than 500 points.

The S&P 500 was down 35.15 points or -0.79% to 4,411.66, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 112.62 points or -0.82% to 13,679.03.

See also  Confindustria: "Gas, prices and rates. The Italian industry is on the ropes". With expensive gas in 2023, 582 thousand seats are at risk

You may also like

Meloni: “I won’t end up like Berlusconi”. Santanchè...

Analysis of 2000 and its Impact on Various...

Elon Musk: Thousands of Twitter employees fired, now...

Problem in health care – Temporary jobs are...

US employment beats expectations, but Wall Street stumbles

Pnrr, young people on the run, technology: the...

Explosive Employment Data Sends Shockwaves through US Stock...

Who blew up the pipeline?

Testament Berlusconi, the last wishes of the Knight

The oil market is threatened with a major...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy