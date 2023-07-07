Wall Street back from sell-off with fear Fed: great expectations for US employment report. The outlook after ADP shocks

Great trepidation for the publication today of the US employment report for the month of June.

Yesterday, the ‘positive’ shock to the private sector employment report knocked out Wall Street and global equities.

The ADP report found that the US economy created 497,000 new private sector jobs in June, more than double the expected 220,000 payroll growth.

The data has reignited fears of an even more hawkish Fed.

In the last meeting of 13-14 June, the Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell left the rates on US fed funds stationary in the range between 5% and 5.25%.

However, President Powell immediately let it be understood that the one announced was only a pause, to then indicate the need for at least two more monetary tightenings in the battle against rising inflation.

Analysts predict a growth of 240,000 new jobs for the US employment report to be released today, at 2.30 pm Italian time, compared to the increase of 339,000 in May.

The Dow industrial average fell 365.94 points or -1.07% to 33,922.73 points on Wall Street yesterday. In the intraday lows, the Dow Jones lost more than 500 points.

The S&P 500 was down 35.15 points or -0.79% to 4,411.66, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 112.62 points or -0.82% to 13,679.03.

