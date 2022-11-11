Wall Street burns out after the powerful rally on the eve, fueled by the publication of the data relating to US inflation measured by the consumer price index.

At about 15.50 Italian time, the Dow Jones drops by 0.12%, to 33,676 points; the Nasdaq rose by 0.58% to approximately 11,179 points, while the S&P 500 advanced by 0.28% to 3,967 points.

The crash of cryptocurrencies is highlighted, after the news concerning FTX’s decision to appeal to Chapter 11, declaring bankruptcy in the United States.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, has resigned. He will be replaced by John J. Ray III, but time will remain to assist during the transition.

Bitcoin lost as much as -6% to $ 16,576.50, while Ethereum lost as much as -7% to $ 1,215.67, according to data from Coin Metrics. The two cryptocurrencies are oriented to close the week with a thud of 21% and 25% respectively.

Returning to US inflation, the CPI index finally highlighted the slowdown in US inflationary pressures. The euphoria was such that the Dow Jones flew around 1,201 points, rallied by 3.70%; the S&P 500 jumped 5.54% while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 7.35%.

And all three indices are oriented to close the week in rally: the Dow Jones has in fact collected a weekly jump of 4%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are starting to mark gains of 4.9% and 6 respectively, 1%.

However, cautionary comments are not lacking, such as that of Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist of LPL Financial:

“Markets are euphoric following the CPI data … But the data, although it indicates that inflation is moving in the right direction, does not suggest that inflation has been eradicated from the economy, nor does it indicate that the work of the Fed, aimed at restoring price stability, has been completed ”.

The turnaround in inflation was also priced by Treasuries, with interest rates following a sharp decline.

Yesterday (the US bond market is closed today) 10-year Treasury rates slipped by more than 31 basis points, to 3.811%, and two-year rates collapsed 30 basis points to 4.328%.

Returning to this week’s big market mover, or the US inflation data, the CPI index rose in October on a monthly basis by 0.4%, less than the + 0.6% expected and as in September. The core index, net of the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods, also rose, again on a monthly basis, by 0.3%, less than the estimated + 0.5% and at a rate halved compared to +0 , Previous 6%.

On an annual basis, headline inflation growth weakened from the previous 8.2% rise in September, to + 7.7%, a slower pace than the + 8% expected by the consensus. The growth in core inflation also decreased, which, on an annual basis, went from the rise to the maximum rate of the last 40 years, equal to + 6.6% in September, to + 6.3% in October.

At this point, traders have reason to hope for a year-end monetary tightening, in the December meeting of the FOMC – the monetary policy arm of the Fed – by 50 basis points, after the phase in which rates were raised by 75 points. base four consecutive times. And in fact, these expectations are reflected in the fed funds futures market, where the terminal rate fell to 4.88%, according to BMO’s findings, well below the 5.07% prior to the publication of the data.

On the other hand, the president of the American central bank Jerome Powell has hinted that US rate hikes could be less aggressive (although, at the same time, he said that the value of the terminal rate could be confirmed higher than expected). On November 2, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.