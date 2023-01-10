Wall Street is positive, opening the second week of trading of the year, in a week that will be decisive both for the information that will arrive from the macro front and for that relating to the Corporate USA.

A few minutes after the start of the session on Wall Street, the Dow Jones advanced by more than 120 points (+0.37%); the S&P 500 rose 0.46%, while the Nasdaq jumped 0.86%.

Among the stocks observed Tesla, which marks a rally of 4% after the news relating to the decision of Elon Musk to ask a federal judge to move the venue of the trial in which he is accused by a shareholder of the giant electric car manufacturer outside the city of San Francisco and the state of California.

According to Musk, the media attack on his person could affect the outcome of the lawsuit, which was filed against him in the wake of some tweets posted in August 2018, when he said he had sufficient funding to buy Tesla for $420 per share, thus delisting the stock.

Those Twitter posts caused wild swings in TSLA stock so that, last spring, Judge Edward Chen called the tweets fake.

At the same time, Chen wrote that one of the shareholders had not provided enough evidence to establish Elon Musk’s guilt, postponing the trial until early this year.

However, Musk’s lawyers have asked the federal judge that the trial be moved to the western district of the state of Texas, which includes the capital Austin, or near the location where Elon has moved the Tesla headquarters, at the end of 2021.

Reason: the alleged lower fury towards him by the media, compared to that present in California.

Among the stocks in the spotlight, there is also a focus on Uber, which benefits from Piper Sandler’s rating upgrade from “neutral” to “overweight”; Nvidia also did well, named top pick by Wells Fargo analysts. Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard bought after Keybanc analysts upgraded their stock ratings from “sector weight” to “overweight”.

Going back to the general trend on Wall Street, the first week of trading of the year was characterized by strong buys: the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices finished their best week since November and the Nasdaq Composite reported the best week since December.

The Nasdaq, in particular, broke its bearish trail after four consecutive weeks of declines.

The week was framed by the publication, last Friday, of the US employment report for the month of December.

The report found that the US economy created 223,000 new jobs last month, slightly above the growth of 200,000 new jobs estimated by the Dow Jones consensus, and that wages, a crucial parameter for monitoring the trend inflation, grew at a slower pace than expected, reporting an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basis, compared to +0.4% expected.

The report fueled hopes of a soft landing (and not a hard landing) for the US economy and, also, of more contained interest rate hikes by the Fed, aimed at curbing inflation.

Last Friday, the US stock market officially reported its first rally of 2023:

the Dow Jones index soared by 700 points (+2.13%), while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.28% and 2.56% respectively, after the publication of the numbers relating to the market work of the states.

Speaking of inflation, Thursday 12 January will be Inflation Day, with the publication of the US consumer price index for December, which will give important indications on the inflation trend in the United States, also providing some signals on the possible next moves of the Fed by Jerome Powell.

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect a headline CPI consumer price index up 6.6% year-on-year, up from +7.1% in November, and a virtually flat month-on-month trend.

The core CPI is also expected to slow on an annual basis, up 5.7% in December after 6% in December. On a monthly basis, the core component of the US consumer price index is instead expected to strengthen by 0.3%, after +0.2% in November.

Friday 13 January will then be the turn of the release of the accounts of the Big Banks made in the US, which will officially open the US earnings season for the fourth and last quarter of 2022.

It must be said that, in Friday’s session, in addition to US equities, the fixed-income market also marked a powerful rally, and therefore a significant drop in yields.

In particular, 10-year US Treasury rates fell more than 16 basis points to 3.56%, while 2-year Treasury rates tumbled 18.9 basis points to 4.264%. 30-year Treasury rates fell nearly -12 basis points to 3.68%.

The result of such wild movements, among others, was the widening of the spread between yields on 10-year Treasuries and those on three-month US government bonds – the inversion of this curve is another signal that anticipates the ‘coming of a recession – , at its lowest since 1982.

The news of the Beijing government’s decision to reopen the border with Hong Kong also had a positive effect on global equities today. Over the weekend, China effectively ended one of the pillars of its zero Covid policy, which kept the borders between mainland China and Hong Kong closed for nearly three years.