The US economy is marching at a rapid pace, and US inflation continues to march at a rapid pace.

No way: today investors seem to surrender to the evidence of a scenario that will force Jerome Powell’s Fed to raise rates more than anticipated.

At approximately 15.50 Italian time, the Dow Jones dropped by over 330 points (-0.99%) to 33,791; the S&P 500 fell 1.12% to 4,101 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.13% to 11,934.

On the fixed income market, rates on 10-year US Treasuries soar to 3.867%, therefore not far from the 3.9% threshold, while rates on two-year Treasuries rise to 4.657%.

The PPI index, another crucial parameter of the inflation trend, was announced today before the start of the trading day. The data – PPI index – rose by 6% on an annual basis in the month, slowing down compared to the +6.2% in December, but definitely beyond the estimates of an increase of 5.4%.

On a monthly basis, the rise in inflation measured by the index was 0.7%, compared to the +0.4% expected and a marked acceleration compared to the previous decrease of 0.4%. Excluding the price components of energy and foodstuffs, the core data also recorded a rise of 5.4%, lower than the +5.5% in December, but also in this case well above the +4.9% expected. Ditto on a monthly basis: core PPI increased by 0.5%, ahead of +0.3% expected and against +0.1% expected.

It is yet another macro data which indicates that US inflation is not falling as hoped, not only by the markets, but by the American Central Bank itself. On the other hand, the fundamentals of the US economy are more than solid, as demonstrated yesterday by the data relating to retail sales, also from January.

The figure jumped 3%, returning to the strongest trend since March 2021.

Excluding auto sales, the indicator was up 2.3%. Excluding auto and petrol sales, the increase was +2.6%. The jump in retail sales of +3% was almost double the 1.8% growth estimated by analysts and confirmed a strong recovery in consumer spending, given that in December the performance had been a decrease of to -1.1%.

Even excluding auto sales, the figure beat estimates, with an increase of 2.3% much higher than the +0.8% expected and after -1.1%, also in this case, in December.

Also surprising were the retail sales excluding the sales of cars and petrol, which rose precisely by 2.6%, compared to the previous drop of 0.7%.

For the umpteenth time in the space of a few days, Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve will have been surprised by the resilience of the US economy: far from soft landing and much less hard landing.

In the end, yesterday Wall Street managed to close in positive territory: the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 39 points (+0.11%), jumping by more than 250 points from the intraday low. The S&P 500 advanced 0.25%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.92%, following Airbnb’s jump more than 13% following the release of a better-than-expected quarterly report.

But today sentiment worsens visibly, at least in these first few minutes of the start of the session.

“Both inflation data this week showed that inflation remains stubborn and that the (Fed’s) battle is not over, especially when we look at today’s producer price index, which was the fastest been strong on a monthly basis since the beginning of the summer – noted Mike Loewengart, head of portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley – It should come as no surprise to see the market pause as hopes for a dovish Fed in the coming months are fading . The bottom line is that investors should admit that inflation probably won’t return to normal at the pace hoped for, which could lead to further volatility.”

A few days ago, another data relating to US inflation was released, the CPI index, which has certainly slowed down, among other things for the seventh consecutive month, but less than expected.

In January, US inflation measured by the CPI index actually rose at a rate of 6.4% on an annual basis, beyond the +6.2% expected by the consensus of economists, slowing down compared to the previous increase of 6, 5%.

On a monthly basis, the figure marked an increase of 0.5%, higher than the +0.4% expected, and up from the previous increase of 0.1%.

Core inflation, i.e. the CPI index excluding the more volatile components represented by energy prices and foodstuffs, rose on an annual basis by 5.6%, slowing down compared to +5.7% in December, but not as expected by analysts, who had estimated a turnaround in growth at a rate of 5.5%.

Among the stocks, keep an eye out for Cisco, after the American Internet infrastructure giant announced a better-than-expected quarterly result, also revising its targets upwards for the entire year. Cisco shares jumped more than 6%, a positive exception in a context of strong sells.