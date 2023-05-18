Home » Wall Street: cautious start, Walmart rises after the accounts
Wall Street: cautious start, Walmart rises after the accounts

Little moved start on Wall Street after the gains of the previous session. After a few minutes of trading, the Dow Jones fell by 0.3%, the S&P500 stood at -0.2% and the Nasdaq at +0.1%.

The attention of operators remains mainly focused on the negotiations for raising the debt ceiling, regarding which cautious optimism filters after the latest statements by the parties. US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that there will be no default and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has opened up to reaching a deal as early as this week.

The positive climate has also extended to regional banks in recent sessions, thanks to the resilience of Western Alliance deposits, and to economic forecasts, with recessionary fears easing and hopes of an end to the monetary tightening cycle in the Fed.

From today’s macro agenda came data on weekly jobless claims (down to 242k, below expectations) and on trade sentiment from the Philadelphia Fed (up above estimates at -10.4 points), in waiting for the leading index and existing home sales numbers.

Well tuned Walmart (+2.2%) after the results better than expected in the first quarter of 2023 and the improvement of the EPS guidance for the full year.

Bond yields increased, with the two-year rate at 4.23% and the ten-year rate at 3.62%, in the wake of the uncertainties about the future path of rates. Dollar strengthening for the third day in a row, with EUR/USD slipping below 1.08, while WTI oil lost ground to 72.4 dollars a barrel.

