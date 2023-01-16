Wall Street will remain closed today for Martin Luther King’s Day. In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index closed more than 1% down after the publication of inflation data from Japan.

The Sydney (+0.82%) and Seoul (+0.53%) stock exchanges performed well, while the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges were down by about 0.30% and up by more than 1% respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points (+0.3%) to 34,302.61 on Friday; the S&P 500 advanced 0.40% to 3,999.09, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.71% to 11,079.16 points.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reported their second consecutive week of gains and their best weekly performance since last November.

The Nasdaq was the best performer, jumping 4.82%. The S&P 500 advanced 2.67% on a weekly basis, while the Dow Jones was up 2%.

The US quarterly season began last Friday with the publication of the accounts of the major banking giants, which presented a cautious outlook.

Wells Fargo, which reported earnings nearly halved from the year-ago quarter, said it was preparing for an economy “that will tend to get worse than conditions in recent quarters.”

JP Morgan beat expectations, but warned it was making more provisions to cover any non-performing loans (NPLs), as its main scenario is one of “a moderate recession”.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, JP Morgan made provisions up 49% compared to the third quarter.

The CEOs of Citigroup and Bank of America also said they anticipate a “moderate recession.”

From the macroeconomic front of Japan, the data on inflation measured by the PPI index was announced, which rose on a monthly basis by 0.5%, beyond the +0.3% expected by the consensus, compared to the +0.6% in November.

On an annual basis, inflation measured by the producer price index shot up by 10.2%, well over the +9.5% estimated by analysts, compared to +0.3% in November.

The data puts further pressure on the Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, which continues to pursue an accommodating monetary policy still based on negative rates.