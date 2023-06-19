Wall Street closed today with the “Juneteenth”. S&P 500 and Nasdaq come off their best week since March

Wall Street will be closed today, Monday 19 June 2023, on the occasion of the United States holiday “Juneteenth”, which falls on June 19.

June 19 officially became a federal holiday for the United States in June 2021, after President Joe Biden approved the bill that created the “Juneteenth”.

The federal holiday was created to commemorate the emancipation of the last slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Wall Street trading will resume as normal tomorrow.

The S&P 500 closed the session on Friday down 0.37% to 4,409.59 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.94 points, -0.32%, to 34,299.12. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.68% to 13,689.57.

On a weekly basis, the S&P 500 index rose 2.6%, posting its best performance since March.

The Nasdaq Composite also had the best week since March, up by about 3.3%, while the Dow Jones, with an increase of about 1.3%, recorded an increase for the third consecutive week.

