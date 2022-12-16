Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Wall Street continues to close negative. The Dow Jones lost 0.85% to 32,92.00 points, the Nasdaq dropped 0.97%% to 10,705.41 points, while the S&P 500 fell 1.12%% to 3852.13 points.

The week just passed

The week of central banks was negative for world stock exchanges, which all retreated. After all, the number ones of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, Jerome Powell and Christne Lagarde, have used hawkish tones, although in fact they have reduced the rise in interest rates to 0.5%, compared to the previous adjustment of 0, 75%. So Milan left 2.4% on the parterre (-13.4% from the beginning of the year), Frankfurt 3.4% (-12.6%), Paris 3.4% (-9.8%) Madrid 2.1% (-6, 9%) and London 1.9% (-0.7%). The balance sheet is also negative for Wall Street. The travel and entertainment sector posted the heaviest losses, with the index down 5.4%. By contrast, the banks limited the damage to 1.3%. The value of crude oil has risen: the wti has recorded a progress of 4.5%, reducing the decline since the beginning of 2022 to 1.5%. The banks were bought in Piazza Affari: Banco Bpm was the best, registering an increase of 3.5% (+23%), also driven by the news that Enasarco bought 1.97% of the capital. Furthermore, Unicredit achieved an increase of 2.1% (-5.6%), thanks to the commercial agreement with Azimut, which in turn rose by 1.9% (-17%), placing itself in third place place in the weekly ranking. Leonardo – Finmeccanica (+1.9%) and Saipem (+0.7%) also did well. On the other hand, Hera was the worst, leaving 9.9% on the sidelines and expanding the losses since the beginning of the year to 30%, also thanks to the investigation by the Antitrust on the main companies that supply energy. Furthermore, Iveco (-6%), Unipol (-5.6%) and St (-5.3%) and Italgas (-5%) performed badly. In Europe, Adidas stood out, rising by 1.9% (-52.2%), while Bayer did poorly (-8.2% +3.3%).

As for Friday’s session, it was still down, despite the sharp slowdown on the eve. Concerns about an economic slowdown, hard-line anti-inflation messages from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and technical deadlines of futures and options on indices and shares weighed on the performance of the European Stock Exchanges. After all, the signals coming from the economy do not bode well for the beginning of 2023. However, Piazza Affari limited the damage to 0.16%, thanks to the support of the banks and some big names in the Ftse Mib. The spread worsened to 213 points, while the 10-year yield rose to 4.28%, from 4.15% on the previous day.

Markets at the mercy of macro data and messages from the Fed and the ECB

In detail, on Friday 16 December the European stock exchanges experienced a day marked by volatility, affected by the so-called “four witches”, i.e. technical maturities. The mood, however, has changed in the last two days, with the messages from the Fed and the ECB which have been real cold showers for the markets. Both the number one of the Fed, Jerome Powell, and the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, have hinted that monetary policy will remain restrictive in the coming months, so as to ensure that the fight against inflation is continued. Thus the cost of money in the States will see a peak next year at 5.1%, a level revised from the previous 4.6%, according to the bankers of the Federal Reserve itself. In short, the path of restrictive monetary policy will continue, although in recent days, the central bank has raised rates by 50 basis points, a lower level than the 75 points of the last four meetings. The ECB also raised the cost of money by 50 basis points, instead of 75 points as in the last two meetings, but Lagarde was careful to clarify that this is not a “change of pace”. From March, then, the central bank will also begin to reduce the government bonds in its portfolio. An indication that already yesterday immediately triggered an upward trend in Italian yields and spreads. Furthermore, the president of the ECB used a resolute attitude in announcing a tough policy against inflation, in order to bring it back to around 2%. The problem, however, according to analysts and investors, is that theiron hand of central banks will end up weighing even more on the economyalready slowing down sharply. A bad data was published yesterday, that relating to retail sales which in November slowed down by 0.6% compared to October. As if that weren’t enough, industrial production also fell by 0.2%. Furthermore, today it was announced that both manufacturing and services activity deteriorated in December (Pmi indices down to 46.2 points and 44.4 points respectively). Even in Europe December’s PMI manufacturing index remained below 50 pointsindicating contraction: it settled at 47.7 points, although improving from 47.1 in November.

Azimut takes off in Milan after an agreement with Unicredit

The banks did well in Piazza Affari, with the exception of Banca Pop Er, with little variation. Intesa Sanpaolo gained 3.19%, Banco Bpm 1.75%. The latter while the market continues to wonder about the aims of Enasarco, which in recent days has taken over 1.97% of the capital. The spotlights remained on Unicredit (+1.7%) and Azimut (+6%), after the surprise announcement of the commercial partnership on the distribution of new asset management products in Italy. Thanks to the agreement, explained CEO Andrea Orcel, “UniCredit will further expand its activities along the value chain and strengthen its commitment to offer the best products to its 7 million customers in Italy”. The agreement envisages that Azimut will set up a wholly owned Irish asset management company which “will develop investment products to be distributed in Italy through the UniCredit network on a non-exclusive basis”. The launch of the funds for Italian customers is scheduled for the second half of 2023. UniCredit will also have the right to exercise a call option on the newco “in five years or sooner, depending on specific circumstances”. The impact, however, specified Orcel, will be felt from 2024. In asset management, Finecobanks also moved upwards (+2.47%), while Banca Mediolanum (-0.75%) and Banca Generali( -0.12%) lost points. Anima Holding also left 1% on the floor.