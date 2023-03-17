Wall Street down, weighed down by continued concerns about the health of American regional banks.

The Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari marks a slight drop following the announcement of the ECB led by Christine Lagarde which, despite fears of a possible Lehman event, rekindled by the problems of Credit Suisse, and after the crash of US banks Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, kept the point, deciding to raise the main interest rates in the euro area by 50 basis points.

The Eurotower press release reads as follows:

“The Governing Council has decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points. Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be raised to 3.50%, 3.75% and 3.00% respectively, with effect from 22 March 2023”.

The ECB has confirmed its willingness to provide help to the banking system, should it be needed.

“The Governing Council is closely monitoring the ongoing market tensions and stands ready to intervene where necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area. The euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions. In any case, the ECB has all the tools it needs to provide liquidity to support the euro area financial system, should it be needed, and to preserve the orderly transmission of monetary policy”.

The ECB justified its decision with inflation which is still too high in the euro area block.

At 14.40 Italian time, the Dow Jones lost more than 180 points (-0.58%); the S&P 500 falls 0.42%; the Nasdaq dropped about 0.34%.

Focus on the sub-index of regional bank stocks, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), weighed down by the new slump of First Republic Bank, now equal to -30%.

Western Alliance Bancorp also slipped after the regional bank’s rating was placed on watch by Fitch with negative implications.

The life preserver launched by the Swiss central bank Swiss National Bank at Credit Suisse, initially welcomed by the stock markets, is not enough to dampen the fear of a banking crisis, especially in light of continuing doubts about the soundness of US regional banks.

The Ftse Mib marks a drop of 0.21%. Among the banks, attacked by strong sell-offs on the eve, UniCredit is up by 1.11%, Intesa SanPaolo is in a cast, Banco BPM weak with +0.17%, Bper is down by 0.87% while below out of the main MPS list, down by 0.24%.