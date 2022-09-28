Wall Street tries to rebound after Tuesday’s deep red session. The Bank of England’s decision to temporarily reinstate purchases of British Government Bonds (Gilt) to calm the sell-off on the bond market also boosted the US indices.

The S&P 500 opens up by 0.10%, the Dow Jone, currently in the bear market or “bear market” marks + 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite drops 0.20%.

The special noted of this session is Apple (-3.5%) which drags the S&P 500 below par after the news that Apple has communicated to its suppliers to reduce the production of components due to weaker than expected demand. for the Iphone 14.

After the move by the Bank of England, the 10-year Treasury yield also dropped to 3.82%. On the other hand, the run of the greenback continues, the dollar index reaches 114.21 (+ 0.05%), the eur / usd exchange rate decreases to 0.95 (-0.05%)