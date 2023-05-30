Wall Street Darling Nvidia Unveils More AI Products, Including AI Supercomputer – WSJ

Chip maker Nvidia Corp. , a favorite among investors, announced a dizzying array of AI-related products over the weekend, including a new supercomputer, as well as plans to make characters in online games more like real people .

According to a blog post on Nvidia’s website, the company’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a keynote speech at Computex in Taipei on Monday that the tipping point of a new era of computing has arrived and computing is accelerating. Almost all computing and cloud companies in the world have embraced AI.

Last week, Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Nvidia excited investors with a profit report and forecasts for a surge in revenue, thanks to a boom in its AI-related chip business. The stock closed at 389 per share on Friday. All-time highs for dollar stocks.

On the occasion of releasing a series of high-tech products, Taiwan-born Huang Renxun released the most eye-catching DGX GH200, a large-memory AI supercomputer platform used to help developers build large language models for AI chatbots; and Complex algorithms for powering recommender systems, which use big data to recommend products to consumers; and graph neural networks for fraud detection and data analysis. Alphabet (GOOGL)-owned Google (GOOGL), Facebook, Instagram parent company Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (Microsoft Corp., MSFT) will likely be the first to deploy the DGX GH200, the company said, “and the platform can serve as a future hyperscale A Blueprint for Generative AI Infrastructure”. Huang Renxun said that Nvidia is also building its own large-scale AI supercomputer, called Nvidia Helios, which will go online this year and use four DGX GH200 systems to improve the data throughput of training large-scale AI models. See also Ukraine Still Ships Grain Amid Russian Military Threat - WSJ Jensen Huang announced that more than 400 systems using the company’s latest versions of the Hopper, Grace, Ada Lovelace and BlueField architectures will be available. In terms of cloud computing, he released NVIDIA Spectrum-X, a network platform dedicated to improving the performance and efficiency of Ethernet AI clouds. Currently, Dell Technologies (DELL), Lenovo (Lenovo, 0992.HK, referred to as : Lenovo Group) and Supermicro have adopted. In terms of games, Huang Renxun launched the Nvidia Avatar Cloud Engine for games. Developers can use this foundry service to build and deploy customized AI models for speech, dialogue and animation. The engine, he said, will give non-player characters (NPCs) dialogue skills that allow them to answer questions with evolved, lifelike personalities. Huang Renxun also announced an agreement with the British advertising holding company WPP (WPP.LN) to build a digital advertising generation AI content engine. He said: Advertisements are retrieved now, but in the future when you come into contact with information, most of the information will be generated-the computing model has changed. Jensen Huang also pointed out how the $46 trillion manufacturing industry is starting to take advantage of AI. The Nvidia CEO said that companies like Foxconn Industrial Internet (601138.SH), Innodisk (5289.OT), and Pegatron (4938.TW, referred to as Electronics manufacturers such as Pegatron and Wistron are using Nvidia’s technology to “create digital processes” to realize the vision of a fully digital smart factory. Huang Renxun said that the world‘s largest industry manufactures real objects. Billions of dollars could be saved if these products could be manufactured digitally first. See also For the stock markets, the week rose despite Evergrande shock. Super dax in the Merkel era (This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

