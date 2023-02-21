US futures down on Wall Street after closing yesterday on Presidents Day. US equities are suffering from the disappointment of the announcements that came from the American retail giants Walmart and Home Depot. At around 1.35 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones capitulate by 300 points (-0.88%), futures on the S&P 500 retreat by 0.83%, futures on the Nasdaq slip by more than 1%.

Walmart drops more than 4%: the world‘s number one retail giant announced that it ended its fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31 with better-than-expected profits and revenue.

Net income for the quarter was $6.28 billion, or $2.32 per share, up from $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Wal-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.71, better than the $1.51 per share expected by analysts.

Revenue rose for the same quarter to $164.05 billion, better than the $159.72 billion expected by analysts.

However, Walmart also disclosed lower-than-consensus guidance. Specifically, adjusted EPS for the new fiscal year is expected to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.05 excluding fuel, versus the higher consensus expectation of $6.53.

The disappointment for Home Depot’s accounts was also the protagonist, which highlighted an earnings per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended last January 29, equal to $3.30, better than the $3.28 per share expected by the consensus. Home Depot revenue, however, came in at $35.83 billion, slightly below the $35.97 billion estimated by analysts.

It is the first time since the end of 2019 that the Home Depot quarterly disappoints the turnover outlook.

The American DIY giant also announced that it expects a practically flat sales trend for fiscal 2023. HD, like Walmart, is also down more than 4%.

The negative trend on Wall Street can be explained not only by the quarterly reports of the US retail sector, but by the caution in view of the publication, tomorrow Wednesday 22 February, of the minutes of the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, relating to the last meeting of 31 January 1 February, when the US central bank raised rates on fed funds by 25 basis points, to the new range between 4.5% and 4.75%, record since October 2007.

Last Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 129.84 points (+0.39%) to 33,826.70; the S&P 500 fell 11.32 points (-0.28%) to 4,079.10; the Nasdaq lost 68.55 points (-0.58%) to 11,787.28 points.

On a weekly basis, the Dow Jones was down 0.13%, the S&P 500 was down 0.28%, while the Nasdaq finished up 0.59%.

The fear of new aggressive hikes by the Fed, rekindled by the publication of US inflation data, has depressed market sentiment in recent sessions.

Both the consumer price index and the producer price index of the United States confirmed the slowdown in inflationary pressures, however at a slower pace than expected.

In this regard, keep an eye on the US fixed income market, with US 10-year Treasury rates exceeding the 3.9% threshold last week, up to 3.93%, a record since 10 November 2022. Today the 10-year rates are up at around 3.884%.

Two-year Treasury yields, which climbed last week to a three-month high of 4.692%, advanced to 4.665%.