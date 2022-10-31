October in the name of unleashed buy for the US stock exchange, with the Dow Jones index which is preparing to end the best month in more than 40 years, or since January 1976. The three main US stock indices interrupt the bearish phase after two consecutive months of losses.

In particular, in October, the Dow Jones jumped by 14.40%, reporting precisely the best trend since January 1976, when it had risen by 14.41%. Over the past week, the DJ jumped 5.72%.

The S&P 500 flew 8.8% in October, and was up 3.95% last week, reporting the second consecutive week of gains.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.24% last week, posting a 4.98% rise for the entire month of October.