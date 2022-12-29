Contrasted trend for futures on the main US stock indexes, after the session in strong decline for Wall Street, with the Dow Jones which capitulated by 365.85 points (-1.1%) to 32,875.71 points.

In the previous session, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 3,783.22 points and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.35% to 10,213.29.

Strong sells in Apple stock, which slipped to new lows in the last 52 weeks, discounting worries about the production and shipments of its iPhones.

The iPhone giant’s stock is another illustrious victim of these last few sessions: investors’ concerns are aimed at the consequences that the jump in Covid infections in China will have on the production and delivery of iPhones, given the interruptions that have already hit in the last few smartphone assembly plants in the country for weeks.

Investors especially fear new closures and lockdowns at the Zhengzhou assembly plant operated by Foxconn, where the components for the production of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are assembled.

Tesla, on the other hand, recovered ground, after the roundup of sells in the last few sessions, the longest since 2018: yesterday the shares of the EV giant founded and managed by Elon Musk rose by more than 3%, after the crash on the eve of 11 %.

The press rumors reported by the Wall Street Journal had weighed heavily, relating to the group’s decision to extend the suspension of production at its gigafactory in Shanghai, due to the leap in Covid infections among the staff who work in the mega factory.

Energy stocks were the worst performers on the S&P 500 paying for the decline in oil and natural gas prices.

Shares in Southwest Airlines continued to lose ground, slipping more than 5%, after the cancellation of several flights due to severe frost and snowstorms that hit the United States.

At around 7.40 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are down 0.09%, those on the S&P 500 are up 0.05%, while those on the Nasdaq are up 0.30%.