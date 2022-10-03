Wall Street starts the month of October and the last quarter of 2022 with the lead feet, after both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 have concluded the worst month since March of 2020, or the month remembered as the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19.

In September, the Dow Jones lost 8.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 9.3% and 10.5%, respectively.

All three major indices ended their sixth negative week of the past seven.

In the third quarter, the Dow Jones lost 6.66%, reporting the third consecutive quarter of losses for the first time since the third quarter of 2015. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 5.28% and lower, respectively. 4.11%, ending the third consecutive quarter in the red for the first time since 2009. At about 7.40 am Italian time, the futures on the Dow Jones are flat; those on the S&P 500 are down 0.24%, those on the Nasdaq are down by 0.63%.