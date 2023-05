For the first time since March 30, the Dow Jones index finished the Wall Street session below its 50-day moving average.

The list of industrial stocks closed yesterday’s session down by 336.46 points, (-1.01%), at 33,012.14 points.

The 50-day moving average of the Dow Jones is equal to 33,143.18: this threshold had been breached on other occasions, but always at the intraday level.