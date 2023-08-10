Wall Street: Dow Jones leaps 440 points, Nasdaq +1.5% after US inflation data. Core growth at lowest since 2021

Wall Street is boosted by US inflation, as measured by the consumer price index.

At around 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones shot up by almost 440 points (+1.25%), to around 35,564 points.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.31% to around 4,526, while the Nasdaq rose 1.5% to 13,929.

In July, the CPI index registered an increase on an annual basis of 3.2%, lower than the +3.3% expected by the consensus of analysts interviewed by Dow Jones.

On a monthly basis, inflation increased by 0.2%, in line with expectations.

Excluding the more volatile components represented by food and energy prices, the core CPI index rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis, in line with expectations, advancing on an annual basis by 4.7%, at the growth rate lowest since October 2021.

The rise in the core component was also lower than the +4.8% expected by economists interviewed by Dow Jones.

The publication of the data dampens fears of further rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed, who continues to keep an eye on inflationary pressures in the States.

After raising rates 11 times since March 2022, the Fed is expected to pause its monetary tightening cycle.

In fact, the market is pricing in a new rate hike with a probability of just 13% for the September meeting and about 35% for the November meeting.

Among the titles, increases for Disney which, coinciding with the publication of the accounts for the second quarter of the year – its fiscal third quarter – announced its intention to raise the prices of its subscriptions without advertising.

The media giant also reported better-than-expected earnings per share.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

