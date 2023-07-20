Home » Wall Street: Dow Jones with plus sign. Expected Netflix and Tesla accounts at the end of the markets
US stocks rose Wednesday as corporate earnings season continued, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average attempting an eighth consecutive day of gains.

The Dow rose 109 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500
it also rose 0.3%, along with the Nasdaq Composite.

Goldman Sachs reported a loss on adjusted earnings per share and a revenue setback on Wednesday, related to losses in real estate and GreenSky. However, the shares remained unchanged.

Other major companies like Netflix, Tesla IBM
and United Airlines to publish earnings after the close.

