Wall Street effect on Asian equities. Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.60%, Hong Kong is worse

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped by around 0.60%, despite the good news from the macroeconomic front.

The Reuters Tankan survey was the protagonist, which showed that the confidence of Japanese manufacturing companies returned to positive levels in May for the first time in 2023.

Also sold on the Hong Kong stock exchange, which falls by 0.93%. Shanghai loses 0.54%, Sydney -0.56%, while Seoul is the slightly positive exception with an increase of 0.15%.

Alibaba’s stock is under pressure on the Hong Kong stock exchange, after rumors that the Chinese e-commerce giant is ready to cut 7% of its cloud division’s workforce, in view of the IPO launch scheduled for unit.

In the Asia Pacific area, the announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), the central bank of New Zealand, was the protagonist, announcing that it has raised official interest rates by 25 basis points, from 5.25% to 5. 5%.

In Asia, traders’ sentiment is affected by the sales that hit Wall Street on the eve, in the wake of fears of a default on US debt on date X of next June 1st.

In yesterday’s session, the Dow Industrial fell 231.09 points (-0.69%) to 33,055.50. The S&P 500 lost 47.05 points (-1.12%) at 4,145.57, while the Nasdaq dropped 160.54 points (-1.26%) at 12,560.24.

Despite the progress in the negotiations confirmed between the counterparties, there is still no agreement between the President of the United States Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, aimed at raising or suspending the debt ceiling.

No impact on Asian stock exchanges from US futures trend, slightly up. Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures advanced around 0.15%.