Positive sentiment on global stock markets after Wall Street closed higher. US futures are positive, as are Asian stocks.

Yesterday the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, the Dow Jones rose 183.56 points (+0.55%), the Nasdaq jumped 1.13%. However, even with the gains on the eve, all three US indices are preparing to end the week lower: the S&P 500 lost 2.6% on a weekly basis, the Nasdaq more than 3%, the Dow Jones retreated by 1.8% pricing in, like the rest of global equities, fears of an impending global recession.

Producer Price Index inflation for November will be released today in the US.

The PPI index will give Jerome Powell’s Fed and the markets further information on the US inflation trend, endorsing or dampening expectations of a 50 basis point hike in US rates at the upcoming meeting on December 13-14.

In a speech delivered last week to the Brookings Institution, the number one of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell confirmed the speculations of the markets, which are betting on a lower monetary tightening, in December, equal to 50 basis points, compared to the four consecutive maxi hikes in the rates of 75 basis points, which brought the cost of money in the States to a record since 2008, i.e. to a range between 3.75% and 4%.

It is true that it was Powell himself who previously warned that the terminal rate could be higher than previously expected.

“The stock market has depended on inflation this year and will likely continue to depend on inflation,” said Courtney Garcia, a senior adviser at Payne Capital Management, speaking on CNBC’s “Fast Money.”

Even today, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange marks a sharp rise, jumping more than 2%. The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed up by 1.18%, the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose by 0.30%, Seoul +0.76%, Sydney +0.53%.

In China, inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was announced which, in November, rose by 1.6%, as expected, slowing down the growth rate compared to +2.1% of October. On a monthly basis, the CPI dropped by 0.2%, in line with forecasts, after previously rising by 0.1% m/m.

China‘s inflation measured by the producer price index was also disclosed, down by 1.3%, against the expected 1.4% drop, and compared to -1.3% in October.

On a monthly basis, the PPI index rose by 0.1%.

Positive trend for US futures, with those on the Dow Jones rising by 0.14%, those on the S&P 500 up by 0.28%, those on the Nasdaq up by 0.41%.