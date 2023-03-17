Home Business Wall Street Ends Higher as Big Banks Team Up to Rescue First Republic – WSJ
U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, reversing the previous session’s losses after 11 of the largest U.S. banks deposited $30 billion to back First Republic Bank in a bid to head off a recent panic in the banking system. The S&P 500 rose 68.35 points, or 1.8%, to 3,960.28, paring a previous 0.7% loss.

Updated March 17, 2023 10:05 CST

The U.S. government confirmed the deal to bail out the San Francisco lender, one of the banks in crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, before the market closed.

The S&P 500 rose 68.35 points, or 1.8%, to 3,960.28, paring a previous 0.7% loss. The Dow rose 371.98 points, or 1.2%, to 32,246.55; the Nasdaq Composite rose 283.22 points, or 2.5%, to 11,717.28.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, with communications services and information technology leading the gains.

Shares of First Republic rose $3.11, or 10%, to $34.27 on Thursday, after falling as much as 36% earlier in the day. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on the day, but is still down 72% since March. The market compares the lender to Silicon Valley Bank because of their similar size, predominantly wealthy client base and uninsured deposit bases.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1.2%.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group ( PNC ) rose $5.07, or 4.1%, to $130.12; Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI ) rose $2.64, or 4.8%, to $57.92; Comerica (CMA ) rose 2.78 The dollar rose 6.2% to $47.61.

Charles Schwab Corp. ( SCHW ) fell $1.67, or 2.8%, to $57.88.

In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 3.580% from 3.492% the previous day.

Among other stocks, social media company Snap (SNAP ) climbed 75 cents, or 7.3%, to $11.09 after the Biden administration threatened that the U.S. could ban rival TikTok.

Software company Adobe (ADBE ) rose $19.68, or 5.9%, to $353.29 after the software company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and raised some full-year guidance.

