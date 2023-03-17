The U.S. government confirmed a deal to bail out the San Francisco lender just before the market close, the latest move by Silicon Valley Bank last week…

The major indexes opened lower, but the Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ), Citigroup Inc. , Bank of America Co. , BAC ), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC ) and other banks were in talks to deposit billions of their own money in First Republic Bank.

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, reversing the previous session’s losses, after 11 of the largest U.S. banks deposited $30 billion to back First Republic Bank (FRC) in a bid to stave off a recent panic in the banking system.

The U.S. government confirmed the deal to bail out the San Francisco lender, one of the banks in crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, before the market closed.