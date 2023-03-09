Wall Street continues to be held back by anxiety over the risk of more aggressive rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed. At around 4.15pm Italian time, the Dow Jones was down 0.14%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.04% and 0.03% respectively, swinging nervously around parity.

In the aftermath of Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s speech in his speech to the US Senate, triggering a wave of sell-offs on the US stock market, sentiment remains somewhat dented.

Among other things, today Powell will give an encore, with yet another hearing, this time at the House Financial Services Committee.

In yesterday’s session, Powell’s words prompted a flight from US stocks and short-term government bonds.

The Dow Jones closed the session with a plunge of nearly 575 points (-1.72%), at 32,856.46 points; the S&P 500 fell by 1.53% by breaching the 4,000 mark at 3,986.37. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.25% to 11,530.33 points. With yesterday’s sell-off, the Dow erased its reported gains from the start of 2023.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell, in his speech to the US Senate, practically scuttled the hopes of traders regarding a possible intention of the US central bank to lower its guard in its fight against the growth of US inflation.

“The latest macroeconomic data came in stronger than expected, suggesting that the final level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said, adding that the Fed could therefore return to rate hikes. more aggressively than it decided to do at the last meeting, when it announced a 25 basis point monetary tightening.

The reaction of US Treasury rates was immediate: in particular, two-year US government bond rates jumped to over 5%, to 5.08%, record levels since mid-2007, while ten-year rates regained the psychological threshold of 4%, exceeded last week, to then pierce it again.

Currently, 10-year Treasury rates are down to 3.93%, while two-year US government bond rates are down to 4.979%.

Yesterday, two-year Treasury rates confirmed to be higher than 10-year US Treasury rates by a full percentage point, for the first time since 1981, which means that the US yield curve has never been thus reversed since that year: a factor which, according to some economists, anticipates a hard landing for the American economy.

From the macroeconomic front of the United States, the private sector employment report compiled by the ADP company was released today, which precedes the publication of the February no-farm payrolls, expected for the day after tomorrow, Friday 10 March.

The U.S. economy created 242,000 new private-sector jobs last month, more than the 205,000 growth expected by economists polled by Dow Jones following January’s 119,000 new job gains ( figure revised upwards).

The ADP report highlights, for the umpteenth time, the solidity of the American labor market; a positive factor in itself, which however contrasts with the objective of Powell’s Fed: that of dampening the solidity of the economic fundamentals to the point of being able to reduce even the rate of growth of inflation, which is still too high.

Protagonist among the titles Occidental Petroleum, which benefits from the assistance of Warren Buffett, who continues with his holding company Berkshire Hathaway to buy up the shares.

From the documentation filed with the US Stock Exchange Authority, the SEC, it emerges that the holding company founded and managed by the oracle of Omaha purchased almost 5.8 million shares of the oil group through separate trading operations, in the sessions on Monday and Tuesday , March 6 and 7, paying a price between 59.8 and 61.9 dollars.

With this latest stock purchase, valued in excess of $350 million, Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum to more than 200.2 million shares, for a total value of $12.2 billion, based on the closing value of the headline of the session yesterday, March 7, equal to 60.85 dollars.

On Wall Street, Occidental Petroleum shares jumped about 3%.