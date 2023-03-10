It is still the banks, in the wake of the shock announcement from SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) who put Wall Street under pressure, confirming themselves as the market mover of today’s session to a greater extent even than the long-awaited publication of today’s great market mover, the report US employment. At around 16.00 Italian time, the Dow Jones shows an uncertain trend, losing 0.10%; the S&P 500 is down 0.40%, while the Nasdaq is down 0.65%.

The good news is that the US employment report highlighted lower-than-expected growth in US inflation measured by wages, a factor which, for the moment, prevents the US stock market from being further exhausted by the prospect of aggressive rate hikes.

Indeed, the publication of the report on the US labor market has indeed raised speculation of a rate hike limited to 25 basis points, on which traders are now betting with a probability of 66%, higher than that of 50% prior to the release of numbers and growing compared to 30% at the beginning of this week, when the words uttered by the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell, had rather triggered upward expectations of a tightening of 50 basis points.

On the other hand, in recent days, in referring to an economy more solid than expected, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell clearly said in his hearing before Congress that rates could rise to a higher level than anticipated, due to the need to stop the growth of inflation, which is still too strong.

“The latest macroeconomic data came in stronger than expected, suggesting that the final level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Powell said, adding that the Fed could therefore return to rate hikes. more aggressively than it decided to do in the last meeting, when it announced a monetary tightening of 25 basis points, bringing the cost of money to the range between 4.5% and 4.75%.

“Should the set of data indicate the need to launch a stronger restrictive policy, we would be ready to increase the pace of rate hikes,” said the head of the Federal Reserve.

The numbers on the US labor market have partially offset these fears, so much so that the collapse of 10-year Treasury yields, by about 14 basis points, is evident.

The report found that the US economy created 311,000 new jobs in February, well above the 225,000 job gain expected by analysts polled by Dow Jones. However, the unemployment rate rose from the low since 1969 tested in January, to 3.4%, to 3.6%, compared to the unchanged figure estimated by economists.

In addition, average hourly wages, an important parameter for monitoring the inflation trend in the United States, rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis, less than the +0.4% expected, and accelerating on an annual basis to 4.6% , at a slower pace than the +4.8% expected, although accelerating compared to the January increase, equal to +4.4%.

Previous January new job growth has been revised downwards, among other things, from an initially reported increase of 517,000 to an increase of 504,000

Today, however, Wall Street has to come to terms with the SVB hot potato again.

Yesterday, the stock plunged by 60% after the Silicon Valley bank announced a capital increase of more than 2 billion dollars, aimed at offsetting the losses suffered with the sale of a portfolio made up mainly of US Treasuries.

SVB’s portfolio had an average yield of 1.79%, well below the present value of 10-year Treasury rates, which amounted to around 4%.

The SVB announcement triggered a wave of sell-offs on Wall Street: the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.05% yesterday, while the S&P 500 tumbled 1.85%. The Dow Jones plunged 543.54 points, or 1.66%, to fall below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 9.

The SVB stock was attacked by repeated sell-offs, in the wake of investors’ doubts about the ability of Silicon Valley Bank to still be able to provide loans to various customers, among which start-ups active in the hi-tech sector stand out in particular, whose balance sheets among other things, in several cases, they are not in good health. Far from it.

The selling sent SVB stock to its lowest since 2016, wiping out a market capitalization of more than $80 billion, according to Reuters data.

The bank’s stock slump continued in the pre-market, with SVB’s shares dropping another -63% ahead of the New York Stock Exchange’s decision to suspend the stock from trading.

Press rumors circulated in the following hours then indicated that SVB Financial, the holding company that controls Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), would be considering the option of putting itself up for sale, after the failure of the plan aimed at raising capital worth more than 2 billion dollars, about $2.5 billion.

However, the suspension of the stock does not block the US banking sector from sales, so much so as the financial sector index

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF plunges more than 4%. Other stocks were also suspended for excess downside in the first few minutes of the session, such as First Republic, PacWest and Signature Bank, after plunges of 38%, 25% and 22%. Prominent among Big Banks stocks JP Morgan, recovering, while Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are under pressure.

Attention also remains focused on the US yield curve, after the negative spread between two-year Treasury rates and 10-year rates tested its highest value since 1981, confirming the strongest curve inversion since that year, after the words of Powell.

In Tuesday’s session, two-year US government bond rates jumped to over 5%, to 5.08%, a record high since mid-2007, while ten-year rates returned to above the 4 threshold %, around 3.95%.

At the moment, 10-year Treasury rates remain below 4%, around 3.714%, following the publication of the US employment report, while US two-year government bond rates drop by more than 20 basis points to 4.668%.

.

SVB Financial, the holding company that controls Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), is reportedly considering the option to put itself up for sale, after the failure of the plan aimed at raising capital worth more than 2 billion dollars, by about $2.5 billion. This is what some sources reported to CNBC journalist and financial analyst David Faber.

Attempts to raise additional capital would therefore have failed, reports the CNBC article.

The bank surprisingly announced yesterday a plan to bulk up its finances, after it lost $1.8 billion on the sale of a $21 billion investment portfolio, made up mostly of US Treasuries.