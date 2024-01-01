Wall Street firms are bullish on these 5 sectors in 2024

Getty Images

Most securities firms expect U.S. stocks to rise despite an uncertain growth outlook.

However, some areas of the market appear much more attractive than others.

Here are the five sectors that Wall Street is particularly bullish on this year.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by an editor.

Wall Street is generally bullish on U.S. stocks heading into 2024, but it has no problem picking its favorite sectors within the markets. Finally there is usually a big gap in performance between leading and lagging sectors – and 2023 was no exception.

Two growth-oriented groups – information technology and communications services – dominated last year. Their respective gains of 56.4 percent and 54.4 percent, boosted by falling inflation and interest rates, made the S&P 500’s 24.2 percent gain look modest by comparison. Many investors had doubts about the technology industry at the beginning of the year, but several companies adopted a contrarian strategy that proved to be very successful.

On the other hand, four sectors sorely disappointed investors – especially considering they were among the stock market’s favorites for 2023. Utilities brought up the rear with a loss of 10.2 percent, while energy and consumer staples also fell by 4.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Healthcare, which the majority of investment firms surveyed at the end of 2022 were optimistic about, closed roughly flat at 0.3 percent.

Top investment firms have had mixed results with their sector recommendations over the past year – but 2024 is a new year that could very well go according to script.