Wall Street restarts after the negative close of last Friday’s session, which saw the main US stock indices close in the red. The S&P 500 lost 86 points to 3583 (-2.4%); the Nasdaq Comp surrendered 3.08%, to 10,321.39 points, while the Dow Jones lost more than 403 points (-1.34%), to about 29,634 points. The trend of US futures is solid, with those on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising by approximately 0.45%.

Watch out for the US quarterly reports that will be released this week, after the accounts of the banking giants JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup released last Friday.

US banks reported solid results, with the exception of Morgan Stanley, whose quarterly report was disappointing.

Today, before the start of the trading day, it will be up to Bank of America to publish its balance sheet, while tomorrow it will be the turn of Goldman Sachs.

Netflix, Tesla and IBM, as well as Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, AT&T, Verizon and Procter & Gamble, among many others, will also release the accounts in the coming days of the week.

On Wall Street, fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed continue to hold sway, aimed at defeating the flare-ups of inflation, such as to slide the US economy into recession.

The results of the US banks last Friday revealed the double effect on the balance sheets of the rate hikes by the Fed.

On the one hand, banks have generally seen an improvement in profitability, confirmed by substantial increases in net interest income. On the other hand, the fear of a recession and therefore of the greater difficulty of households and businesses in honoring the repayment of the loans received, has resulted in an increase in provisions, to cope with the risk of an increase in non-performing loans-NPLs.