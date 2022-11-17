Wall Street mixed after yesterday’s positive session, which saw the S&P 500 close up 0.87%, the Dow Jones up 56.22 points (+0.17%), the Nasdaq jump 1.45 %. At approximately 15.40 Italian time, the Dow Jones was slightly moved, around 33,601 points; the S&P 500 dropped 0.38% to 3,976, while the Nasdaq Composite underperformed with a decline approaching -1%, falling to approximately 11,253.

Good news on the macroeconomic front: in October, US retail sales rose by 1.3%, better than the 1% growth expected by the consensus, and a strong improvement on the unchanged trend seen in September. Ex auto, growth was still 1.3%, much better than both the previous increase of 0.1% and the +0.4% expected. Excluding auto and gasoline sales, the figure was up 0.9%, well above +0.2% expected and +0.6% previously (revised up from +0.4% initially reported). .

Retail sales demonstrated that consumer spending remains solid despite the scourge of inflation. And yet, remaining in the retail sector, what emerged from Target certainly does not bode well. The company effectively rang the US recession alarm bell, confirming the negative impact of inflation on US consumer sentiment, announcing earnings plunged nearly 50% on the back of rising inventories and slowing sales.

No optimism waiting for the upcoming holiday shopping season, far from it; Target has launched the alert on sales in the most promising period of the year for the retail world: the holiday season, which in the United States officially starts on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

The US retailer now estimates fourth-quarter comparative sales down on FactSet’s 3.1% growth forecast.

Just Target, with a crash of more than -13% leads the sales that hit Wall Street on some stocks in the retail sector. Test of strength for Wal-Mart, while Macy’s sinks more than 7%. Bed Bath & Beyond -3.6%, Home Depot -1.5%, and Costco flat. The exception is Lowe’s, another retail company specializing in the sale of household products, which instead reacts positively to the quarterly report.

Lowe’s announced that it finished the third quarter of the year with adjusted EPS of $3.27, better than expectations. Revenue also beat estimates, at $23.48 billion. Comparative sales are also better than forecasts. The stock rises by more than 2%.

Less positive macro information came with the data relating to US industrial production which, in October, fell by 0.1%, compared to the +0.2% expected and the previous growth of 0.4%.

The slowdown in inflationary pressures was also confirmed by the import price index, which fell by 0.2% after the 1.1% drop in September, however less than the 0.4% drop expected by economists.

Yesterday another figure was released which confirmed the easing of inflationary pressures: the producer price index, also for October.

There are good reasons to hope that Jerome Powell’s Fed, starting from the next meeting of the FOMC (the monetary policy arm of the US central bank) scheduled for mid-December, will raise rates on fed funds in a less aggressive way, there are .

However, US inflation remains far from the 2% target the Fed is aiming for. Some strategists indicate that, in the short term, especially after last week’s powerful rally on Wall Street, the US stock market should retrace:

“In the near term, the market is very tight and it’s time to turn around and digest the rally,” Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments, told CNBC.

However, hope for less aggressive monetary tightening came with the statements made by the president of the Kansas City Fed, Esther George.

“It is possible that interest rates will need to rise to higher levels, in order to slow down the economy” (and therefore inflation). However, “it would make sense to reduce the intensity of rates next year, with monetary tightening of 0.25%”.

Jerome Powell’s Fed raised US rates, last November 2, by 75 basis points, for the fourth consecutive time, taking them from the range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75%. % and 4%, a record value since 2008.

Esther George warned in any case that “the real challenge is represented by the danger of stopping monetary tightening prematurely”. Basically, she said the Fed official, “we have a lot of work to do.”

On the US Treasury market, ten-year rates remain below the 4% threshold, down to 3.721%, while two-year rates are flat at 4.349%.