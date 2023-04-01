Home Business Wall Street futures above parity after core PCE inflation
Wall Street futures fractionally higher after the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.

A few minutes after the opening, the derivatives on Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq travel just above parity, heralding a slightly positive start.

The core price index of personal consumption expenditure (core PCE) slowed year-on-year growth from 4.7% to 4.6%, fueling cautious optimism about a reduction in inflationary pressures as a result of the tightening monetary policy of the Fed.

Euro/dollar slightly below 1.09 while on bonds the yield of the US two-year bond remains unchanged at 4.12% and the ten-year bond falls slightly to 3.53%.

