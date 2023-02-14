Home Business Wall Street futures above parity, expected recovery of technology
Business

Wall Street futures above parity, expected recovery of technology

by admin
Wall Street futures above parity, expected recovery of technology

Wall Street stock index futures are trading above parity, heralding a positive start after Friday’s mixed close. For the Nasdaq, in particular, a rebound is expected after the first weekly loss of 2023, triggered by the realignment of rate expectations.

Traders await tomorrow’s data on US inflation for January, which should show a slowdown in consumer prices to 6.2% a year and core data down to 5.5%.

A disappointing reading could further dampen hopes of a looser monetary policy from the Fed, following the latest comments from officials that bolstered the prospect of a terminal rate above 5% in July.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley believes a new sell-off on the stars and stripes stock is possible, which according to analysts has prematurely discounted a pause in rate hikes by the Fed.

In the background, attention remains high for geopolitical developments, after the Pentagon shot down the fourth unidentified flying object in the space of a week.

In equities, Sorrento Therapeutics shares fell (-45%) in pre-market after the pharmaceutical company drugs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

See also  Google signs a 10-year cloud contract with CME and invests US$1 billion in CME-Google Google

You may also like

Regional 2023, Rocca at 50% in Lazio. Fontana...

European Commission: Eurozone out of recession risk

Government, Urso: “Gas? Autonomous from Russia already in...

For Valentine’s Day, spending returns to pre-pandemic levels

Tim little moved (+0.4%) waiting for the 2022...

Official image of Wuling Bingo’s interior reveals that...

Regionals in Lazio and Lombardy: the M5S always...

War scares businesses less: sustainable investments are on...

Defends his wife from abusers. But he shoots...

Europe dodging recession and tip US-China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy