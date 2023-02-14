Wall Street stock index futures are trading above parity, heralding a positive start after Friday’s mixed close. For the Nasdaq, in particular, a rebound is expected after the first weekly loss of 2023, triggered by the realignment of rate expectations.

Traders await tomorrow’s data on US inflation for January, which should show a slowdown in consumer prices to 6.2% a year and core data down to 5.5%.

A disappointing reading could further dampen hopes of a looser monetary policy from the Fed, following the latest comments from officials that bolstered the prospect of a terminal rate above 5% in July.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley believes a new sell-off on the stars and stripes stock is possible, which according to analysts has prematurely discounted a pause in rate hikes by the Fed.

In the background, attention remains high for geopolitical developments, after the Pentagon shot down the fourth unidentified flying object in the space of a week.

In equities, Sorrento Therapeutics shares fell (-45%) in pre-market after the pharmaceutical company drugs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.