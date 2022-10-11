Wall Street down: the US stock market is open today, on the occasion of the national holiday of Columbus Day in the United States: the bond market will remain closed instead. At approximately 2.15 pm Italian time, Dow Jones futures are down by 0.10%; those on the S&P 500 fell by 0.23%; those on the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.37%.

Sentiment remains negative after the heavy losses suffered last Friday following the publication of the US employment report in September.

The figure highlighted the creation of 263,000 new jobs, slightly below the 275,000 new paychecks estimated by Dow Jones economists. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5% in September, positioning itself below the 3.7% expected by the consensus.

The report confirmed the slowdown in job growth in September: the increase in payrolls was in fact the lowest since April 2021, confirming how the continuous rate hikes by the Jerome Fed Powell are depressing the fundamentals of the US economy: what the central bank led by Jerome Powell wants to provoke, in order to stave off inflation.

But traders were expecting a worse deterioration in the labor market, in order to smooth out expectations of an aggressive Fed on rates; and the drop in the unemployment rate has led operators to interpret US-made employment which is still too strong to convince the Fed to lay down the weapon of the monetary maxi-squeezes, to reduce the threat of inflation.

Consequently, the publication of the data was followed by strong sales, which led the Dow Jones index to slide by more than 600 points (-2.11%), to 29,296 points; the S&P 500 to lose 2.80% to 3,639 points, the Nasdaq Composite capitulated by 3.80% to 10,652 points.

Expectations of a still very hawkish Fed sent two-year Treasury rates to 4.316%.

Markets are cautious also in view of the start, this week, of the US quarterly season and the publication of the inflation data measured by the consumer price index (scheduled for Thursday’s session).

Regarding the quarterly, the first reports for the third quarter will be released by the giants of Wall Street of the caliber of JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citi (profits will be announced in the session on Friday).

Companies such as PepsiCo and Delta will follow next week.

The Financial Times wrote in an article that the consensus of analysts, according to FactSet data, generally expects a growth in profits for Corporate America – referring to companies listed on the S&P 500, on average -, equal to +2.6 % every year.

This is a sharp slowdown compared to the + 9.8% previously forecast which, if confirmed, would represent the weakest quarter for Corporate America since the Covid lockdown, or from the quarter between July and September 2020.

The giants of Wall Street – the FT article reads – have practically scissored their estimates of an amount equal to approximately 34 billion dollars.

IG Italia presented the estimates on the budget results that will be disclosed by the large US banks, based on the consensus estimates:

JP Morgan: Revenue of $ 31.99 billion and EPS of $ 2.88.

Morgan Stanley: Revenue of $ 13.23 billion and EPS of $ 1.51.

Citigroup: $ 18.23 billion and EPS of $ 1.55.

Goldman Sachs: $11.53 billion in EPS of $7.60.