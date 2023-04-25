Wall Street: futures down awaiting Amazon and Microsoft. First Republic slips 22% after filing numbers

On Wall Street, at around 2.00 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones lose more than 100 points, futures on the S&P 500 drop 0.48%, while futures on the Nasdaq drop by around 0.43%.

Highlights were the slump in regional bank First Republic shares, which collapsed in trading 22% after the institution announced that, in the first quarter of 2023, deposits plunged 40% to $104.5 billion.

McDonald’s did well, after the American fast food giant announced that it closed the first quarter of 2023 with an adjusted EPS of $2.63, higher than the $2.33 per share expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Turnover is also better than expected.

McDonald’s also announced that traffic in its US restaurants rose for the third consecutive quarter, despite inflation, which forced the giant to raise the prices of its menus.

General Motors takes off by more than 3%, after the accounts, also in this case, are better than expected. and the improvement of the guidance for 2023. A sour note on the other hand is UPS, whose quarterly report has disappointed expectations.

The accounts of the Big Tech USA Amazon and Microsoft are expected to pass through the markets, which will release the quarterly reports after the close of trading on Wall Street.

On Wall Street yesterday caution weighed on the Nasdaq, down 0.29%.

The Dow Jones rose 66.44 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was roughly unchanged, up just +0.09%.

The Nasdaq also discounted the Tesla effect: the shares of the electric car giant led by CEO and founder Elon Musk lost about 3%, slipping to its lowest level since the end of January.